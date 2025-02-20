Guerrero at War Against the Blue Jays – Guerrero en Guerra Contra los Blue Jays

“The worst thing for a chef is to be sexist and have to cook paella”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Which was the first U.S. team to play in Japan and when? The 2025 season will open there, at the Tokyo Dome, on Tuesday, March 18, with the Dodgers and Cubs, who will also face each other the following day, Wednesday, March 19.

The Answer: The first U.S. team to play in Japan was not from the Major Leagues. It was St. Louis Hawaii, in 1907. They were followed by college teams and also big leaguers, until in 1953, the New York Giants became the first Major League team to make the trip. They won two games and lost one.

He Doesn’t Want Anymore

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who by contract, has to remain with the Blue Jays this year, decided to leave the team next October, according to my friend, Josh Barton, from sportsbetting.ag.

The young man and his agents, Magnus Sports, had set the limit until the beginning of training, to sign an extension.

Vladimir will earn this year, in Toronto, 28 million 500 thousand dollars but hopes to be hired for $70 million annually. In his six seasons, all with the Blue Jays, he is batting .288, with 160 home runs and 507 RBIs.

Barton believes that the three teams most interested in Vladimir are, in this order, the Red Sox, Braves and Astros… Tomorrow is another day… We’ll see!

-o-o-o-

“Do what you can, the best you can, with what you have, wherever you are”… Theodore Roosevelt.

-o-o-o-

Historical

A very valuable gift received from fellow journalist Alejandro Pérez, through my son Sergio. Three valuable books, “Aquí se Habla de Grandes” (Here We Talk About Greats), by Rogelio A. Letusé La O. “Beisbol y Nación en Cuba” (Baseball and Nation in Cuba), by Félix Julio Alfonso López and “Casos y Cosas del Deporte” (Cases and Things of Sports), by Osvaldo Rojas Garay. Very grateful.

Mostly Injured

Mike Trout has been with the Angels for 14 seasons, and will now play only in right field, to avoid the frequent injuries he has suffered in other areas.

Trout, 33, has never been able to appear in the 162 games of a season. In 2023 and 2024 he added 111, less than 56 per year.

-o-o-o-

“Education is the great engine of personal development. It is the most powerful weapon to change the world”… Nelson Mandela.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Guerrero en Guerra Contra los Blue Jays

“El colmo de un cocinero, es que sea machista y tenga que cocinar paella”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Cuál fue el primer equipo de Estados Unidos que jugó en Japón y cuándo? Ya que la temporada 2025, será inaugurada allá, en el Tokyo Dome, el martes 18 de marzo, con Dodgers y Cachorros, quienes también se enfrentarán al día siguiente, el miércoles 19.

La respuesta: El primer equipo de Estados Unidos que jugó en Japón, no era de Grandes Ligas. Fue el St. Louis Hawaii, en 1907. Los siguieron selecciones universitarias y también de bigleaguers, hasta que en 1953, los Gigantes de Nueva York vinieron a ser el primer equipo de las Mayores en hacer el viaje. Ganaron dos juegos y perdieron uno.

Ya No Quiere

Vladimir Guerrero hijo, quien por contrato, tiene que permanecer con los Blue Jays este año, decidió abandonar el equipo en octubre próximo, según me informa mi amigo, Josh Barton, de sportsbetting.ag.

El joven y sus agentes, Magnus Sports habían fijado el límite hasta el comienzo de los entrenamientos, para firmar una extensión.

Vladimir cobrará este año, en Toronto, 28 millones 500 mil dólares pero aspira lo contraten por $70 millones anuales. En sus seis temporadas, todas con los Blue Jays, batea para .288, 160 jonrones y 507 impulsadas.

Barton cree que los tres equipos más interesados en Vladimir son, en este orden, son Medias Rojas, Bravos y Astros… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-

“Haz lo que puedas, lo mejor que puedas, con lo que tengas, estés donde estés”… Theodore Roosevelt.

-o-o-o-

Histórico

Regalo muy valioso recibo del compañero periodista, Alejandro Pérez, a través de mi hijo Sergio. Tres valiosos libros, “Aquí se Habla de Grandes”, de Rogelio A. Letusé La O. “Beisbol y Nación en Cuba, por Félix Julio Alfonso López y “Casos y Cosas del Deporte”, de Osvaldo Rojas Garay. Muy agradecido.

Lesionadísimo

Mike Trout lleva 14 temporadas con los Angelinos, y jugará ahora solamente en el right field, para evitar las frecuentes lesiones que ha sufrido en otras áreas.

Trout, de 33 años, nunca ha podido aparecer en los 162 juegos de una temporada. En 2023 y 2024 sumó 111, menos de 56 por año.

-o-o-o-

“La educación es el gran motor del desarrollo personal. Es el arma más poderosa para cambiar el mundo”… Nelson Mandela.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5