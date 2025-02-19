Adrian (Cap) Anson, Inventor of the Signs – Adrian (Cap) Anson, Inventor de las Señas

“While the pessimist cries, the optimist sells him handkerchiefs”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Diógenes Quiñones, from Caracas, asks: “How does the coaches’ signs work? Can a batter change the sign that they have given him? Since when have signs been used?”

Dear friend Geno: The manager invents the signs and teaches them to the whole team. Generally, during games, he himself, from the dugout, transmits signs to his third base coach, but there are also coaches who manage them directly. It would not be to the manager’s liking if a player wanted to change the sign that they have given him. The signs were invented by Adrian (Cap) Anson in 1881, when he was a player-manager for the Chicago White Stockings.

Nelson Peralta, from Puerto Peñazco, asks: “How did Venezuelan Elio Chocón, of the Reds, steal home from the Yankees in the 1961 World Series?”

Dear friend Nelly: It wasn’t a steal. But it happened in the fifth inning of the second game. Elio scored on a passed ball by Elston Howard. That afternoon I was in the press box at Yankee Stadium.

Only two have stolen home in World Series, Jackie Robinson (Dodgers), in 1955; and Brad Fullmer (Angels), in 2002.

Alirio Rosales, from Hermosillo, asks: “I’ve been reading your column for years. Now, I am studying English. Where can I read your column in that language?”

Dear friend Yiyo: Thank you for reading me. You can read it online at LatinoSports.com.

Arturo Rengifo, from Havana, asks: “Who, with three thousand hits and 500 home runs, is not in the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Yuyo: Albert Pujols, 3384-703; Alex Rodríguez, 3,115-696; Rafael Palmeiro, 3,020-569; Miguel Cabrera, 3,088-507.

Espiridón Montana, from Tijuana asks: “Are there any players who won World Series with more than one team?”

Dear friend Piri: Babe Ruth won World Series with the Red Sox (3) and NY Yankees (4), Reggie Jackson with the Athletics (3) and NY Yankee (2), Jack (El Gato) Morris, with the Tigers, Twins and Blue Jays, Joc Pederson with the Dodgers and Braves, Ben Zobrist with the Royals and Cubs, Jake Peavy with the Red Sox and the Giants, Ryan Theriot with the Cardinals and Giants, Don Gullett with the Reds and the Yankees and Victor Davalillo with the Pirates and Athletics.

Luis Paz, from Orlando, asks: “Why do first basemen wear mascots and not gloves?”

Dear friend Yeyo: They are the ones who receive the most throws and rarely have to get the ball out quickly to throw somewhere else.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

El Inventor de las Señas Fue Adrián (Cap) Anson

“Mientras el pesimista llora, el optimista le vende los pañuelos”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Diógenes Quiñones, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cómo funciona lo de las señas que transmiten los coaches, puede un bateador cambiar la seña que le han dado, desde cuándo se usan las señas?” Amigo Geno: El mánager inventa las señas y las enseña a todo el equipo. Generalmente, durante los juegos, él mismo, desde el dugout, las transmite a su coach de tercera, pero también hay coaches que las manejan directamente. No sería del agrado del mánager que un jugador quiera cambiar la seña que le han dado. Las señas fueron inventadas por Adrian (Cap) Anson en 1881, siendo mánager-jugador de los Chicago White Stockings. Nelson Peralta, de Puerto Peñazco, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue que el venezolano Elio Chocón, de los Rojos, le robó el home a los Yankees en la Serie Mundial de 1961? Amigo Nelly: No fue robo. Pero ocurrió en el quinto inning del segundo juego. Elio anotó en apuros, por passed ball de Elston Howard. Esa tarde yo estaba en el palco de la prensa del Yankee Stadium.

Solo dos han robado el home en Series Mundiales, Jackie Robinson (Dodgers), en 1955; y Brad Fullmer (Angelinos), en 2002.

Alirio Rosales, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Hace años que leo su columna. Ahora, estudio inglés. ¿Dónde puedo leerla en ese idioma?”

Amigo Yiyo: Gracias por leerme. Entra por la Internet a LatinoSports.com.

Arturo Rengifo, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Quiénes, con tres mil hits y 500 jonrones no están en el Hall de la Fama?”

Amigo Yuyo…: Albert Pujols, 3384-703; Alex Rodríguez, 3,115-696; Rafael Palmeiro, 3,020-569; Miguel Cabrera, 3,088-507.

Espiridón Montana, de Tijuana pregunta: “¿Hubo peloteros ganadores de Series Mundiales con más de un equipo?”

Amigo Piri: Babe Ruth con los Red Sox (3) y NY Yankees (4), Reggie Jackson con Atléticos (3) y NY Yankees (2), Jack (El Gato) Morris, las ganó con Tigres, Twins y Blue Jays, Joc Pederson Dodgers y Bravos, Ben Zobrist con los Reales y Cubs, Jake Peavy con los Red Sox y con los Gigantes, Ryan Theriot con los Cardenales y los Gigantes, Don Gullett con los Rojos y con los Yankees y Víctor Davalillo con Piratas y Atléticos.

Luis Paz, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Por qué los primeras bases usan mascotín y no guantes?”

Amigo Yeyo: Son quienes más tiros reciben y pocas veces tienen que sacar rápido la bola para tirar a otra parte.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

