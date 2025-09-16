Looking Back: Mets Alumni Classic Delivers Nostalgia, Connection and Tribute to Fans

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — This past Saturday, Citi Field welcomed a surge of nostalgia and camaraderie as the Mets hosted their Alumni Classic, a spectacle bridging past and present that left fans feeling deeply connected to the franchise’s rich history. More than a simple exhibition game, the event called up more than 40 former Mets greats—players, managers, and fan favorites like Mike Piazza, Benny Agbayani, Johan Santana, José Reyes, Darryl Strawberry, and Bartolo Colón and pitted “Shea Stadium-era” Mets against those from the “Citi Field-era” in a lighthearted, spirited game.

What made the event especially meaningful wasn’t just the names, but the tone. Former players reminisced.

Laughter echoed when Bobby Valentine got “ejected” (twice), and later reappeared in disguise an affectionate callback to his famous 1999 antics. Rey Ordoñez pulled off a backhand stab from the third base area, José Reyes stole third with a half-jog, and Edgardo Alfonzo even smashed Matt Harvey’s only pitch into left field, drawing cheers and smiles alike.

For many of those alumni, the day was about more than mere fun; it was a chance to give back.

“I don’t miss suiting up. This is what I miss, being around these guys and seeing the fans again… It’s one of those awesome things to be able to give back to the fans… and go down memory lane,” said Agbayani. Reyes echoed the sentiment: “I feel like a little kid again right now, just running around the field… Just to get the opportunity to see some guys I played with 20 years ago… It was a very good feeling.”

Beyond the laughs and memories, the Alumni Classic reflected how the Mets are doubling down on things that matter to their supporters. Under owners Steve and Alex Cohen, the organization has placed an emphasis on honoring franchise history through jersey retirements, alumni gatherings, and fan-centric events that offer more than just the normal game day fare.

The timing was striking. With the 2025 Mets struggling through a tough stretch including a seven-game losing skid this event offered a respite. For fans enduring frustration, it was a chance to reconnect with the emotional heart of the club. For the team, it was a deliberate reminder: history, loyalty, and fan engagement aren’t just soft values they are part of what keeps a franchise alive through it all.

