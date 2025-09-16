Phillies Clinch NL East as Dodger Bullpen Implodes Again

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — After a disappointing road trip against the Pirates and Orioles, the Dodgers had dominated both the minor league caliber Rockies and then the legitimate playoff opponent Giants. Their bats came alive, with Mookie Betts leading the way, putting up MVP numbers this past weekend. The starting pitchers have been nothing less than spectacular in this recent 6-1 run as we come down the home stretch. But the one big question mark is the bullpen. Those quality starters still only average six to seven innings, and the relievers have been inconsistent.

They will need the bullpen to step it up over the last 13 games as they opened a three-game series with the Phillies Monday, followed by a four-game meeting with the Giants, starting Thursday. Then they travel to Arizona for three games with the always competitive Diamondbacks, and end the regular season with a trip to Seattle to face the first-place AL West Mariners.

On Monday night, the Phillies started left-hander Ranger Suárez, Pie de Cuesta, Venezuela, 12-6, 2.77 ERA, while LA, going with a bullpen game, started southpaw reliever Anthony Banda. Kyle Schwarber, wearing number 21 in honor of Roberto ‘The Great One’ Clemente on Roberto Clemente Day, hit a one-handed, 390-foot line drive home run to start the scoring in the first inning, and after walking the next batter, Banda was removed in favor of Emmet Sheehan.

Mookie Betts, a 2025 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee, also wearing No. 21, tied the score in the third, driving in Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, after he doubled to lead off the inning.

Max Muncy would lead off the bottom of the fifth inning with a towering 405-foot home run to right field, and Betts would get his second RBI with a sacrifice fly in that same inning to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

After shutting the Phillies down for 5.2 innings, Sheehan gave up his first hit in the seventh inning and was relieved by Jack Dreyer, who gave up a single and then a two-run home run, giving the Phillies a 4-3 lead. Betts would hit a solo home run to tie the game again, his third RBI of the game. However, Alex Vesia came in to relieve Dreyer and was tagged for a home run by Bryce Harper, the first batter he faced in the eighth inning, which gave the Phillies the lead again, 5-4.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Pages would hit a 424-foot game-tying home run into the left field seats to mark a 3-4 night with two doubles and a home run.

The Phillies would push the winning run across the plate in the tenth inning without getting a hit as LA then had the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth with one out and failed to get a run home.

With the game ending 6-5 in favor of Philadelphia, the Phillies successfully clinched the 2025 National League East division title and began their celebration on the infield of Dodger Stadium. Another Dodger bullpen implosion after an outstanding pitching performance by Sheehan.

For Philadelphia and manager Rob Thomson, this marks back-to-back seasons of winning the NL East division title and the franchise’s fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

