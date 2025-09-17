Red Devils Beat Cleveland Indians – Diablos Rojos Ganaron a Indios de Cleveland

I’m not retiring from baseball because I’m too old, but because I feel the public wants it… Connie Mack, retiring as manager at 88 years old.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Donald Arrivillaga, from Orlando, asks: “What happened to the Braves’ name change?”

Dear friend Don: The request was made five years ago, but the Braves removed the Tomahawk sculpture they had installed outside the stadium, and they remain the Braves.

Those groups that claim to defend the dignity of Native Americans, which is why the Indians are now Guardians and the Washington Redskins are Commanders, are wrong. That teams bear such historic names is a beautiful tribute to our illustrious ancestors.

It seems to me that these people have nothing to do, and that’s why they do what they shouldn’t.

Agustín M. Rorio P. from Caracas asks: “Is it true that the record for home runs in an inning by a batter is three?”

Dear friend Tino: Yes, but in the minors. It happened on August 6, 1930. Gene Rye, of the Wako, Texas (AA) team, had hit 20 home runs that season. And that night, with Beaumont visiting, there were three more, all in the eighth inning, when Wako was trailing 6-2. Rye, the leadoff hitter of the inning, hit a line drive over the right-field wall. By his second turn at bat in that same inning, seven runs had scored and two on base. Again, the ball sailed wide of the stadium. Ten runs scored with no outs and three pitchers sent to the showers. Rye hit his third home run up the middle, with no one on base. Wako scored 18 times in the inning.

Rafael Fernández H. from Culiacán asks: “Is it true that the Tomateros once beat the Cleveland Indians, here in Culiacán?”

Dear friend Fafa: I think that story is different: The Diablos Rojos, on March 8, 1967, beat the Indians in Mexico City, 4-0, with Ramón Arano pitching.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Diablos Rojos Ganaron a Indios de Cleveland

No me retiro del beisbol porque esté muy viejo, sino porque tengo la impresión de que el público lo desea… Connie Mack, al retirarse como mánager, a los 88 años de edad.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Donaldo Arrivillaga, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Qué ha ocurrido con el cambio de nombre de los Bravos?”

Amigo Don: La petición fue hace cinco años, pero los Bravos removieron la escultura del Tomahawk, que habían instalado en las afueras del estadio y siguen siendo los Bravos.

Esos grupos que dicen defender la dignidad de los aborígenes, por lo que los Indios son ahora Guardianes y los Washington Redskins son Commanders, están errados. Que los equipos lleven esos nombres históricos, es un precioso homenaje para los ilustres antepasados.

Me da la impresión de que esa gente no tiene nada qué hacer y por eso hacen lo que no deberían hacer.

Agustín M. Rorio P. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cierto que el récord de jonrones en un inning, por un bateador, es de tres?”

Amigo Tino: Sí, pero en las menores. Ocurrió el seis de agosto de 1930, Gene Rye, del equipo de Wako, Texas (AA), había sacado 20 para-la-calle en la temporada. Y esa noche, con el Beaumont de visita, fueron tres más, todos en el octavo inning, al cual había llegado Wako abajo 6-2. Rye, primer bate del inning, sonó línea sobre las bardas del right field. Cuando le tocó batear por segunda vez en ese mismo tramo, habían anotado siete carreras y dos en bases. Otra vez la pelota voló por la derecha más allá del estadio. 10 carreras anotadas sin outs y tres pitchers enviados a las duchas. Rye sacó su tercer jonrón por el centro, sin gente en base. Wako anotó 18 veces en el inning.

Rafael Fernández H. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que los Tomateros les ganaron una vez a los Indios de Cleveland, aquí en Culiacán?”

Amigo Fafa: Creo que esa historia es diferente: Los Diablos Rojos, el 8 de Marzo de 1967, les ganaron a los Indios en Ciudad de México, con pizarra de 4-0 y pitcheo de Ramón Arano.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

