The Dominicans Didn’t Have Good Baseball – Los Dominicanos No Tenían Buen Beisbol

“Branch Rickey said I had an infinite capacity to turn something bad into something worse”… Leo Durocher.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Carlos González, from Regla, asks: “Why didn’t the Dominican Republic play in the first Caribbean Series?”

Dear friend Chalo: When the first 12 Caribbean Series were played, 1949-1960, the Dominicans didn’t have such high-quality baseball. Cuba, Puerto Rico, Panama, and Venezuela played.

The first Dominican in the Major Leagues was Oswaldo Virgil, with the Giants, in 1956. And in 1970, when the Series resumed, the Dominicans appeared with Licey.

Roger Cotis Guadarrama, from PuntoFijo, asks: “Years ago, you published an article about how few young hopefuls make it to the Major Leagues. Can you publish the current situation regarding those cases?”

Dear friend Ro: Now it’s fewer. Of every hundred kids who play in high school in the United States, aspiring to reach the Majors, barely one makes it.

In other countries, the figure is as high as five, but that includes those trained in academies.

Constantino Liñares, from Madrid, asks: “When should you tag the runner and when should you step on the base to make him out?”

Dear friend Tino: Both formulas always work, if the runner is off the base where he should be.

Miguel Castillo M. from Jupiter, Florida, asks: “Who has been the best manager in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Migo: I think it’s John McGraw. He managed Baltimore for two years and the Giants for 31 years, until 1932. That was 33 years. He won 2,763 games, lost 1,948, and 58 ties, because it was a time without streetlights and sometimes, because the sun went down, they had to finish games tied. He was inducted into Cooperstown in 1937.

Rogelio McJohnson of Honolulu asks: “What was the strange strikeout record Gerrit Cole set with the Yankees?”

Dear friend Yeyo: It happened in 2021. It was 62 strikeouts, among the only two walks allowed in that period. The previous record was held by Corbin Burnes (Brewers), which was 57.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

