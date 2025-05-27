Yanks Take Game One In Three Game Series With Angels

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

ANAHEIM, CA — The 32-20, first place in the AL East Yankees traveled to the West Coast Monday for a three-game series with the 25-27 LA Angels, who are tied for third place in the AL West with Texas. Entering Monday, the Angels dropped their last two games to the Marlins after sweeping the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, followed by a four-game sweep of the A’s in Sacramento. The Yankees just came off finishing a three-game series where they went 2-1 with Colorado, who are, at best, an AA minor league team with a 9-44 record.

All in all, New York should not take the Angels lightly this week.

Jack Kochanowicz, 3-5 .5.03 ERA, made his eleventh start of the season for the Angels, while the Yankees went with lefty Ryan Yarbrough, 1-0 3.38 ERA. who was greeted by Angel’s 24-year-old star shortstop, Zach Neto, with a lead off home run in the bottom of the first inning. A 440-foot bomb up the hill in dead center field to give the Halos an early 1-0 lead.

But then, after retiring the first nine Yankee batters in a row, Kochanowicz gave up three straight singles, a bases load walk to Cody Bellinger, and a three-run double by Anthony Volpe, and just like that, the Yankees took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, batting nine in the process. In the meantime, Yarbrough, after giving up that first batter home run to Neto, retired the next fifteen of seventeen batters he faced. He would complete six innings with a line of two hits, one run, one run earned, one walk, seven strikeouts, and one home run.

The Yankees took the first of this three-game set 5-1 but didn’t dominate. They scored those five runs on all of six hits, four of them coming in the fourth inning.

This game was closer than you would think. There was no Yankee power tonight. But the game they got out of Yarbrough was a blessing. Yankee pitchers allowed only five hits as they put good innings together game after game.

