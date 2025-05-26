Luisangel Acuña on his brother Ronald’s impressive return to MLB: ‘It doesn’t surprise me what he’s doing’

Image Credit: George Napolitano and Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Ronald Acuña Jr.’s recovery from a torn ACL in his left-knee is nothing short of incredible and impressive—missing a full regular season’s worth of games from May 2024-May 2025.

To his younger brother, Luisangel Acuña, a 23-year-old Mets rookie, progressing his way into the Major Leagues with every opportunity given, nothing surprises him in regards to what his 27-year-old brother can do on the diamond.

“I was excited to see him come back since it’s been over a year that he’s played in Major League games but at the same time, it doesn’t surprise me what he’s doing because I see the way he works day in and day out to be the player that he is,” Luisangel said through Mets’ team interpreter, Alan Suriel, of Ronald’s return to MLB, homering on the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat back.

The 2023 National League LatinoMVP Award winner and 2023 NL MVP, Ronald, then followed it up with his superstar theatrics the very next day, on Saturday slugging an additional home run.

“He’s just a tremendous talent,” Acuña said. “I haven’t had the chance to talk to him (over the weekend). The only thing I’ve done is comment on his pictures that he posts (on Instagram and other social media platforms).”

Now that Atlanta’s All-Star right-fielder and lead-off hitter is fully healthy, one of the most electrifying players in the game, recording 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases in 2023, the Acuña brothers will finally have the chance to compete against one another in the pros, as the Braves and Mets, two NL East division rivals, meet next month on seven different occasions—three games in Atlanta from June 17th-19th and four games in New York from June 23rd-26th.

“Hopefully we get that opportunity,” Acuña replied when asked about potentially facing off against his older brother.

“Last year, he was in the opposing dugout but he didn’t get to play so it couldn’t happen. But hopefully next month, I’ll be on the field, he’ll be on the field and with God’s will, we’ll be able to have a special moment.”

Despite Luisangel appearing in just 60 MLB games so far throughout his MLB career, he’s already felt the immense love and motivational support from his homeland of Venezuela.

“It feels great to be able to feel that support all the way from Venezuela,” he said. “To be able to have a whole country behind me and my brother, it just feels really good and we’re honored.”

