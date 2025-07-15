Major League Baseball completes 2025 Draft

Image Credit: Latino Sports

Major League Baseball completed its 2025 Draft presented by Nike on Monday, with a total of 615 players being chosen in the 20 rounds. The Draft resumed in the fourth round via MLB.com on Monday afternoon after Sunday’s completion of rounds one through three.

Pitchers were the most frequently chosen players, with 360 being selected (279 RHP & 81 LHP). The rest of the 2025 pool was comprised of 85 outfielders, 77 shortstops, 41 catchers, 21 third basemen, 15 first basemen, 11 second basemen, three two-way players, one utilityman and one infielder.

Florida State University and the University of Arkansas each had 11 players selected, marking the most in the Draft. Other universities with at least five selections included: the University of Georgia (10); Arizona State University (9); Louisiana State University (9); the University of Arizona (9); the University of Mississippi (9); the University of Tennessee (9); Texas A&M University (8); the University of Oklahoma (8); Auburn University (7); Mississippi State University (7); Oregon State University (7); the University of Virginia (7); Vanderbilt University (7); North Carolina State University (6); the University of California, Irvine (6); the University of Florida (6); the University of Louisville (6); Wake Forest University (6); Dallas Baptist University (5); Northeastern University (5); Oklahoma State University (5); Penn State University (5); Texas Tech University (5); the University of Central Florida (5); the University of North Carolina, Wilmington (5); the University of Oregon (5); the University of Texas (5); and West Virginia University (5).

Players were selected from 47 states, with California (70) producing the most selections, followed by Florida (57); Texas (51); Georgia (43); North Carolina (27); Illinois (24); Mississippi (23); New Jersey (23); Alabama (21); Pennsylvania (19); Missouri (18); Virginia (17); New York (16); Tennessee (14); Oklahoma (13); Washington (12); Indiana (11); Ohio (11); Arizona (10); Louisiana (10); South Carolina (10); Wisconsin (10); Iowa (9); Connecticut (8); Michigan (7); Oregon (7); Hawaii (6); Arkansas (5); Maryland (5); Massachusetts (5); Nevada (5); Kansas (4); Kentucky (4); Nebraska (4); Colorado (3); Minnesota (3); Delaware (2); Idaho (2); Maine (2); New Mexico (2); Utah (2); Alaska (1); Montana (1); New Hampshire (1); Rhode Island (1); South Dakota (1); and West Virginia (1). In addition to the 601 players selected from the United States, 10 players from Canada and four players from Puerto Rico were also drafted.

The Washington Nationals selected Eli Willits out of Fort Cobb-Broxton High School (OK) with the first overall pick in the Draft. Willits was the 13th shortstop taken with the first overall pick in the Draft and the first since the Baltimore Orioles selected Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick in 2022. Willits joined Stephen Strasburg (2009) and Bryce Harper (2010) as the only number one overall picks in Nationals’ history. Per Elias, Willits (17.216) is the third-youngest player taken in the Draft, following Tim Foli’s (17.180) selection in 1989 and Ken Griffey Jr.’s (17.193) selection in 1987. Willits is the son of Reggie Willits, who was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh round of the 2003 Draft.

Overall, 24 selections were alumni of MLB events (Breakthrough Series, DREAM Series, Hank Aaron Invitational, States Play), including the first overall pick in Willits. Additional first round selected MLB Develops alumni included Kayson Cunningham (18th, AZ); Xavier Neyens (21st, HOU); and Tate Southisene (22nd, ATL). Additional drafted alumni included Quentin Young (2ndround, MIN); Dean Moss (2nd round, TB); Landon Harmon (3rd round, WSH); Griffin Hugus (3rdround, SEA); RJ Austin (3rd round, BAL); Miguel Sime Jr. (4th round, WSH); Adonys Guzman (5thround, PIT); Josiah Hartshorn (6th round, CHC); Alton Davis II (11th round, LAA); Xavier Mitchell (13thround, LAA); Eddie King Jr. (16th round, PIT); Jacob Walsh (15th round, WSH); Ethan Moore (18thround, CIN); Myles Upchurch (18th round, CIN); Mason Pike (19th round, WSH), Ma’Kale Holden (20th round, MIL) and Vaughn Neckar (20th round, CLE).

Following the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic Presented by T-Mobile Powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, two participants were drafted, including Broedy Poppell (13th round, SF) and Cardell Thibodeaux (16th round, SD). Alumni of the Nike RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program included Maximus Martin (10th round, BOS); Shai Robinson (10thround, MIN); and Braylon Owens (10th round, MIL). King Jr. is also an alumni of the Nike RBI program in addition to MLB Develops events.

Three sets of teammates were taken within the first 20 picks of the Draft, including University of Tennessee teammates Liam Doyle (5th overall, STL); Gavin Kilen (13th, SF); and Andrew Fisher (20th, MIL); Corona High School (CA) teammates Seth Hernandez (8th, PIT) and Billy Carlson (10th, CWS); and Wake Forest teammates Marek Houston (16th, MIN) and Ethan Conrad (17th, CHC). Fisher and Hernandez became the first set of high school teammates to be selected within the first 10 picks of a Draft and it marks the third consecutive year in which a set of teammates were selected within the top-10, joining Wake Forest University teammates Chase Burns (2nd), Nick Kurtz (4th) and Seaver King (10th) in 2024; and Louisiana State University teammates Paul Skenes (1st) and Dylan Crews (2nd) in 2023. Additionally, Fisher and Hernandez became the eighth set of high school teammates to be drafted in the first round in the same year, marking the first since Max Fried (7th) and Lucas Giolito (16th) out of Harvard-Westlake High School in the 2012 Draft. It is the third consecutive year that at least one pair of teammates have been selected back-to-back in the first round, joining Florida State University teammates James Tibbs (13th) and Cam Smith (14th) in 2024; and Skenes and Crews in 2023. Brady Ebel (32nd, MIL), whose father, Dino, currently serves at the third base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers, joined his Corona High School teammates in being selected within the first 32 picks of the draft.

Ethan Holliday, who was selected fourth overall by the Colorado Rockies, is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, who was also drafted by the Rockies in the seventh round of the 1998 Draft before playing six seasons in Colorado and leading the team to the 2007 National League pennant. Along with Jackson’s selection in 2022, the Holliday’s join the following notable father-son combinations to come through the Draft, including: Dante Bichette, Dante Bichette Jr. and Bo Bichette; Bob Boone, Bret Boone and Aaron Boone; Tom Gordon, Dee Gordon and Nick Gordon; Ken Griffey Sr., Ken Griffey Jr. and Craig Griffey; Jerry Hariston, Jerry Hairston Jr. and Scott Hairston; Dave LaRoche, Adam LaRoche and Andy LaRoche; and Don Mattingly, Taylor Mattingly and Preston Mattingly.

In addition to Ebel and Holliday, other notable selections with baseball and professional sports ties included:

Oaks Christian High School (CA) shortstop Quentin Young (2 nd round, MIN), whose uncles Dmitri and Delmon Young played Major League Baseball with Dmitri being named an All-Star twice in his 13-year career and Delmon being the first overall pick of the 2003 Draft by Tampa Bay, going on to play 10 Major League seasons.

round, MIN), whose uncles Dmitri and Delmon Young played Major League Baseball with Dmitri being named an All-Star twice in his 13-year career and Delmon being the first overall pick of the 2003 Draft by Tampa Bay, going on to play 10 Major League seasons. Florida State University right-handed pitcher Cam Leiter (2 nd round, LAD), who is the nephew of Al and Mark Leiter, the cousin of Jack and Mark Jr. and son of Kurt Leiter. Al is a two-time World Series Champion, two-time All-Star and veteran of 19 Major League seasons, while Mark pitched in 11 Major League seasons. Jack is a current pitcher for the Texas Rangers, while Mark Jr. is a pitcher for the Yankees. Cam’s father, Kurt, pitched in Baltimore’s organization from 1982-84.

round, LAD), who is the nephew of Al and Mark Leiter, the cousin of Jack and Mark Jr. and son of Kurt Leiter. Al is a two-time World Series Champion, two-time All-Star and veteran of 19 Major League seasons, while Mark pitched in 11 Major League seasons. Jack is a current pitcher for the Texas Rangers, while Mark Jr. is a pitcher for the Yankees. Cam’s father, Kurt, pitched in Baltimore’s organization from 1982-84. Texas A&M shortstop Kaeden Kent (3 rd round, NYY), who is the son of 2000 National League MVP and five-time All-Star Jeff Kent.

round, NYY), who is the son of 2000 National League MVP and five-time All-Star Jeff Kent. University of Kansas shortstop Brady Counsell (10 th round, AZ), whose father, Craig, is the current manager of the Chicago Cubs and is a two-time World Series Champion, winning his second with the Diamondbacks in 2001.

round, AZ), whose father, Craig, is the current manager of the Chicago Cubs and is a two-time World Series Champion, winning his second with the Diamondbacks in 2001. Kent State University outfielder Jake Casey (15 th round, TOR), whose father, Sean, was a three-time All-Star across 12 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox and is currently an analyst for MLB Network.

round, TOR), whose father, Sean, was a three-time All-Star across 12 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox and is currently an analyst for MLB Network. Florida International University right-handed pitcher Owen Puk (18 th round, WSH), whose brother, A.J., is a current relief pitcher for the Diamondbacks.

round, WSH), whose brother, A.J., is a current relief pitcher for the Diamondbacks. Dallas Baptist University catcher Grant Jay (12 th round, SEA), whose grandfather, Joey, was a two-time All-Star across 13 Major League seasons with the Milwaukee Braves, Reds and Atlanta Braves and was inducted into the Reds’ Hall of Fame.

round, SEA), whose grandfather, Joey, was a two-time All-Star across 13 Major League seasons with the Milwaukee Braves, Reds and Atlanta Braves and was inducted into the Reds’ Hall of Fame. Grand Canyon University right-handed pitcher Isaac Lyon (10 th round, SEA), whose father, Brandon, appeared in 12 Major League seasons with the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Diamondbacks, Tigers, Astros and Mets.

round, SEA), whose father, Brandon, appeared in 12 Major League seasons with the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Diamondbacks, Tigers, Astros and Mets. University of Oklahoma right-handed pitchers and twin brothers Kyson Witherspoon (15 th OVR, BOS) and Malachi Witherspoon (2 nd round, DET).

OVR, BOS) and Malachi Witherspoon (2 round, DET). Purvis High School teammates and twin brothers, shortstop JoJo Parker (8 th OVR, TOR) and outfielder Jacob Parker (19 th round, AZ).

OVR, TOR) and outfielder Jacob Parker (19 round, AZ). Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise (2 nd round, ATL) and his cousin, Kyle Lodise (3 rd round, CWS), who is also a shortstop out of Georgia Tech.

round, ATL) and his cousin, Kyle Lodise (3 round, CWS), who is also a shortstop out of Georgia Tech. University of Iowa left-handed pitcher Cade Obermueller (2 nd round, PHI), whose father, Wes, was a second-round selection in the 1999 Draft by Kansas City, appearing in five Major League seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Marlins.

round, PHI), whose father, Wes, was a second-round selection in the 1999 Draft by Kansas City, appearing in five Major League seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Marlins. Crespi Carmelite High School (CA) catcher Landon Hodge (4 th round, CWS), whose father, Traviss, was drafted by the Pirates in 1998 and the Dodgers in 1999.

round, CWS), whose father, Traviss, was drafted by the Pirates in 1998 and the Dodgers in 1999. Auburn University catcher Ike Irish (19 th overall, BAL) whose father, Jeff, played in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

overall, BAL) whose father, Jeff, played in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Basic High School (NV) shortstop Tate Southisene (22 nd overall, ATL), whose brother, Ty, was drafted last year in the fourth round by the Chicago Cubs

overall, ATL), whose brother, Ty, was drafted last year in the fourth round by the Chicago Cubs Jackson Lovich, whose brother, Eli, was Drafted by the Cubs in the 11 th round of the Draft last season.

round of the Draft last season. Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley (4 th round, ATH), whose father Jason was a 21 st -round selection by the Astros in 1993.

round, ATH), whose father Jason was a 21 -round selection by the Astros in 1993. University of Oklahoma right-handed pitcher Dylan Crooks (15 th round, COL), whose brother, Jimmy, was a fourth-round selection in the 2022 Draft by the Cardinals.

round, COL), whose brother, Jimmy, was a fourth-round selection in the 2022 Draft by the Cardinals. Arizona State University outfielder Isaiah Jackson (8 th round, LAA), whose brother, Andre, was drafted by the Dodgers in 2017 and is currently playing for the Yokohama Bay Stars in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

round, LAA), whose brother, Andre, was drafted by the Dodgers in 2017 and is currently playing for the Yokohama Bay Stars in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. University of Notre Dame right-handed pitcher Rory Fox (6 th round, NYY), whose brother, Luke, was drafted by the Phillies in the eighth round in 2023.

round, NYY), whose brother, Luke, was drafted by the Phillies in the eighth round in 2023. University of Georgia right-handed pitcher Leighton Finley (6 th round, BOS), whose brother, Jackson, was drafted by the A’s in the eighth round in 2023.

round, BOS), whose brother, Jackson, was drafted by the A’s in the eighth round in 2023. University of Central Florida catcher Edian Espinal (10 th round, DET), whose brother, Alan, was drafted by the Rockies in the 11 th round in 2024.

round, DET), whose brother, Alan, was drafted by the Rockies in the 11 round in 2024. University of South Carolina right-handed pitcher Eli Jerzembeck (11 th round, CHC), whose father, Mike, was drafted by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 1993 Draft, appearing in three career games with New York.

round, CHC), whose father, Mike, was drafted by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 1993 Draft, appearing in three career games with New York. Saint Louis High School (HI) shortstop Bruin Agbayani (6 th round, MIN), whose father, Benny, played in nearly 400 games across five years in the Majors with the Mets, Rockies and Red Sox.

round, MIN), whose father, Benny, played in nearly 400 games across five years in the Majors with the Mets, Rockies and Red Sox. Louisiana State University left-handed pitcher Connor Ware (15 th round, NYM), whose brother, Bryson, was drafted by the Dodgers in the 17 th round in 2023.

round, NYM), whose brother, Bryson, was drafted by the Dodgers in the 17 round in 2023. University of Georgia right-handed pitcher JT Quinn (69 th overall, BAL), whose father, Tom, was drafted by the Yankees in the 1988 Draft.

overall, BAL), whose father, Tom, was drafted by the Yankees in the 1988 Draft. University of Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy (31 st overall, BAL), whose father, Jamie, was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 48 th round of the 1999 Draft

overall, BAL), whose father, Jamie, was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 48 round of the 1999 Draft University of Tennessee right-hander pitcher Marcus Phillips (33 rd overall, BOS), whose father, Steve, played five years with the New York Yankees organization in the Minor Leagues before coaching for 10 years in the Minors.

overall, BOS), whose father, Steve, played five years with the New York Yankees organization in the Minor Leagues before coaching for 10 years in the Minors. Wesleyan Christian Academy shortstop Josh Hammond (28 th overall, KC), whose father, Joey, is the head baseball coach at High Point University.

overall, KC), whose father, Joey, is the head baseball coach at High Point University. Providence Academy two-way player Josh Owens (3 rd round, TEX), whose father, Jeremy, was an eighth-round selection in 1998, playing 10 Minor League seasons.

round, TEX), whose father, Jeremy, was an eighth-round selection in 1998, playing 10 Minor League seasons. Dallas Baptist University right-handed pitcher Micah Bucknam (4 th round, TOR), whose cousin, Lyndsie, played rugby for the U.S. National Women’s team.

round, TOR), whose cousin, Lyndsie, played rugby for the U.S. National Women’s team. Arizona State University right-handed pitcher Jack Martinez (8 th round, AZ), whose uncle, Gary, played college football at Louisiana State University.

round, AZ), whose uncle, Gary, played college football at Louisiana State University. Hofstra University second baseman Dylan Palmer (11 th round, PIT), whose father, Michael, played professional basketball in Italy.

round, PIT), whose father, Michael, played professional basketball in Italy. West Virginia University catcher Logan Sauve (7 th round, ATH), whose father, Jeffrey, was drafted by the Red Sox in the 11 th round in 1995 before playing in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

round, ATH), whose father, Jeffrey, was drafted by the Red Sox in the 11 round in 1995 before playing in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. Georgia State University utilityman Kaleb Freeman (16th round, CWS), whose father, Jason, was a professional tennis player, and his godfather, Ron Polk, who was the longtime head coach at Mississippi State, compiling 1,373 career wins.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

