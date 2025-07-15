U.S. Stamps’ Prices Have Increased – Sube el Costo de las Estampillas

Humanity must put an end to wars, before wars put an end to humanity… John F. Kennedy.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the city or town you are writing from. Thank you.

Ricardo Williams, from Calexico, California, asks: “Is it true that, because they now carry photos of baseball players, the prices of postage stamps have increased?”

Dear friend Chardo: Photos of baseball players won’t appear. But, as of yesterday, Monday, the prices of postage stamps did increase, due to the massive inflation that is sweeping us.

Postcards within the United States rose from 56 to 62 cents; letters, from 0.69 to 0.74; One-ounce cards, from 0.73 to 0.78; additional ounce, 0.28 to 0.29; international postcards, $1.65 to $1.70; one-ounce international cards, also $1.65 to $1.70.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán opines: “I know the famous All-Star Game is a media spectacle, but I see that the rules for its selection are not at all fair. Aaron Judge rightly said, ‘they should be selected based on results, not popularity.’

Dear friend Beto: Results determine popularity, don’t they?

Óscar Andrade, from Maracaibo, asks: “Will we have to wait for a tragedy to happen, due to being hit by pitches, for them to take action? Before, players were hit from the waist down, but now the ball goes straight to the head or the hands. And with pitchers who throw at 100 miles per hour or more?” That’s evil, to avoid using another word.”

Dear friend Caro: Read some history and you’ll find that this isn’t new. Ask about how pitchers with powerful fastballs, like Don Drysdale, threw them, and to what part of their body they threw them when they deemed it necessary.

Antonio León, from Tenerife, opines: “It’s very sad to see Yankees players with that hairy appearance on their heads. They look like they just left the bar in the early morning. It’s sad that they trample on the lineage and history of the team that the entire planet knows.”

Dear friend Toño: And they got rid of the now bearded and ugly Gleyber Torres.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

