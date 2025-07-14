Starting lineups, pitchers announced for 2025 All-Star Game

Roberts has selected right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates as the NL’s starting pitcher. Skenes, who also started last year’s Midsummer Classic as a rookie, will become the 10th NL pitcher, and the first Pirates hurler, to make consecutive All-Star Game starts. Overall, the 23-year-old will be the first pitcher to make consecutive Midsummer Classic starts since 2018, when Washington’s Max Scherzer started for a second straight time and Boston’s Chris Sale made his third start in a row for the AL. Skenes will also become the second Pirates player to start consecutive All-Star Games along with teammate Andrew McCutchen (2014-15).

The California native and product of Louisiana State University has a 2.01 ERA across 20 starts in 2025. In 121.0 innings pitched, Skenes has allowed just 27 earned runs on 82 hits with 30 walks and 131 strikeouts. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Skenes will be the first pitcher and one of only five Major Leaguers ever to start in the All-Star Game in each of his first two big league seasons, joining Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio (first seven seasons, 1936-42); Rod Carew (first three seasons, 1967-69); and Frank Robinson (first two seasons, 1956-57); and 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki (first four seasons, 2001-04). Skenes is one of five different pitchers in Pirates history to start the Midsummer Classic (seventh time overall), joining Bob Friend (1956, 1960 – Game 1); Vern Law (1960 – Game 2); Dock Ellis (1971); and Jerry Reuss (1975).