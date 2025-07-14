Starting lineups, pitchers announced for 2025 All-Star Game

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates to Make Second Consecutive Midsummer Classic Start for the National League; Reigning AL Cy Young Award Winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers to Start For the American League
ATLANTA, GA — Earlier today, the 2025 All-Star Game managers, Dave Roberts of the National League and Aaron Boone of the American League, announced their starting lineups for Baseball’s 95th Midsummer Classic, to be played on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The lineups were announced at this afternoon’s 2025 All-Star Game Press Conference, which was carried live by MLB Network.
Roberts’ NL lineup will be:
|Player, Club
|Bats
|Pos.
|Statistics
|Shohei Ohtani, LAD
|L
|DH
|.276, 32 HR, 60 RBI, 12 2B, 7 3B, 91 R, 12 SB, .987 OPS
|Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
|R
|LF
|.323, 12 HR, 22 RBI, 7 2B, 39 R, 4 SB, 1.025 OPS
|Ketel Marte, AZ
|S
|2B
|.290, 19 HR, 40 RBI, 13 2B, 52 R, 2 SB, .961 OPS
|Freddie Freeman, LAD
|L
|1B
|.297, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 25 2B, 1 3B, 46 R, 1 SB, .841 OPS
|Manny Machado, SD
|R
|3B
|.292, 17 HR, 56 RBI, 22 2B, 57 R, 8 SB, .840 OPS
|Will Smith, LAD
|R
|C
|.323, 12 HR, 46 RBI, 16 2B, 1 3B, 45 R, 2 SB, .965 OPS
|Kyle Tucker, CHC
|L
|RF
|.280, 17 HR, 56 RBI, 19 2B, 4 3B, 68 R, 22 SB, .883 OPS
|Francisco Lindor, NYM
|S
|SS
|.260, 19 HR, 54 RBI, 18 2B, 63 R, 15 SB, .787 OPS
|Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
|L
|CF
|.265, 25 HR, 71 RBI, 21 2B, 4 3B, 67 R, 27 SB, .846 OPS
Roberts has selected right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates as the NL’s starting pitcher. Skenes, who also started last year’s Midsummer Classic as a rookie, will become the 10th NL pitcher, and the first Pirates hurler, to make consecutive All-Star Game starts. Overall, the 23-year-old will be the first pitcher to make consecutive Midsummer Classic starts since 2018, when Washington’s Max Scherzer started for a second straight time and Boston’s Chris Sale made his third start in a row for the AL. Skenes will also become the second Pirates player to start consecutive All-Star Games along with teammate Andrew McCutchen (2014-15).
The California native and product of Louisiana State University has a 2.01 ERA across 20 starts in 2025. In 121.0 innings pitched, Skenes has allowed just 27 earned runs on 82 hits with 30 walks and 131 strikeouts. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Skenes will be the first pitcher and one of only five Major Leaguers ever to start in the All-Star Game in each of his first two big league seasons, joining Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio (first seven seasons, 1936-42); Rod Carew (first three seasons, 1967-69); and Frank Robinson (first two seasons, 1956-57); and 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki (first four seasons, 2001-04). Skenes is one of five different pitchers in Pirates history to start the Midsummer Classic (seventh time overall), joining Bob Friend (1956, 1960 – Game 1); Vern Law (1960 – Game 2); Dock Ellis (1971); and Jerry Reuss (1975).
Boone’s AL lineup will be:
|Player, Club
|Bats
|Pos.
|Statistics
|Gleyber Torres, DET
|R
|2B
|.281, 9 HR, 45 RBI, 16 2B, 51 R, 4 SB, .812 OPS
|Riley Greene, DET
|L
|LF
|.284, 24 HR, 78 RBI, 21 2B, 1 3B, 53 R, 1 SB, .879 OPS
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|R
|RF
|.355, 35 HR, 81 RBI, 24 2B, 2 3B, 85 R, 6 SB, 1.195 OPS
|Cal Raleigh, SEA
|S
|C
|.259, 38 HR, 82 RBI, 16 2B, 65 R, 10 SB, 1.010 OPS
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
|R
|1B
|.277, 12 HR, 46 RBI, 19 2B, 59 R, 5 SB, .818 OPS
|Ryan O’Hearn, BAL
|L
|DH
|.286, 11 HR, 34 RBI, 14 2B, 38 R, 3 SB, .840 OPS
|Junior Caminero, TB
|R
|3B
|.252, 23 HR, 60 RBI, 19 2B, 1 3B, 55 R, 5 SB, .791 OPS
|Javier Báez, DET
|R
|CF
|.275, 10 HR, 39 RBI, 13 2B, 1 3B, 42 R, 2 SB, .752 OPS
|Jacob Wilson, ATH
|R
|SS
|.332, 9 HR, 42 RBI, 17 2B, 44 R, 5 SB, .837 OPS
Boone has chosen reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers as the AL’s starting pitcher. The left-hander is 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA across 19 starts on the season. In 121.0 innings pitched, Skubal has permitted 30 runs on 84 hits with just 16 walks and 153 strikeouts. The 28-year-old will become the ninth Tigers pitcher (12th time overall) to start the Midsummer Classic, joining Hall of Famer Hal Newhouser (1947); Hall of Famer Jim Bunning (1957, 1961-62); Denny McLain (1966); Mark Fidrych (1976); Hall of Famer Jack Morris (1981, 1985); Kenny Rogers (2006); Justin Verlander (2012); and Max Scherzer (2013).
Skubal’s start will mark the 16th by a reigning Cy Young Award winner in the Midsummer Classic, including the first since Scherzer started the 2018 All-Star Game after capturing the 2017 NL Cy Young Award, and the first by an AL starter since Verlander in 2012 after winning the 2011 AL Cy Young Award. With four Tigers in the starting lineup, this marks the first time since the 2019 Astros (Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, George Springer and Verlander) in which a team had four players, including the starting pitcher, start the All-Star Game. The 2025 Midsummer Classic will be the first to feature starting pitchers from the Pirates and the Tigers squaring off against one another.
The 95th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB on social media.
Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball
