Predictions for 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

ATLANTA, GA — BACK, BACK, BACK, BACK, BACK, GONE!

The stage is set for one of the most electrifying sporting events of the year, the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Eight sluggers—Cal Raleigh (SEA), James Wood (WAS), Junior Caminero (TB), Byron Buxton (MIN), Brent Rooker (A’s), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY), Matt Olsen (ATL) and Oneil Cruz (PIT, 2022 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year)—whom all believe they have what it takes to be named the 2025 Home Run Derby Champion, and head home in style with a dazzling one-of-a-kind, Atlanta-inspired Home Run Chain.

So, who will be deemed the Home Run Derby King? All the action takes place tonight, July 14th, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia—live broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, the ESPN App and Fubo.

Our final prediction at Latino Sports comes down to a pair of Dominican-born MLB players—Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the last three consecutive Home Run Derby’s, a Dominican MLB athlete has been the last man standing—Teoscar Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023, and Juan Soto in 2022 as a Washington National.

If Cruz were to come out on top, the Nizao, Dominican Republic native would become the first-ever Pittsburgh Pirate to win the HR Derby in the franchise’s history, while Tampa Bay’s Caminero, 22, hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, would be the youngest player in MLB history to be named the King of the Derby.

CLICK HERE to learn more on the rules of the 2025 HR Derby!

And lastly, leave your predictions below!

