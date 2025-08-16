Mariners’ Muñoz Is Their Reliable Closer

Image Credit: Al Pereira/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Andrés Muñoz shut the door on the New York Mets Friday evening at Citi Field. The Seattle Mariners closer recorded his 29th save of the season striking out Juan Soto, and inducing ground ball outs to Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso.

The Mariners, with their 11-9 win kept pace with the AL West division leading Astros, a half game off the pace in a race that could come down to the wire, 35-21 in their last 56 games and Muñoz is that key cog out of the bullpen.

“Just be ready for that day and be more prepared that you can be able to do your best over there,” he said prior to the Mariners win. ”I think that is the most important thing for me, and that is the only change that I did. You be prepared every day to whatever it is.”

The 26-year-old right-hander of Los Mochis, Mexico has gone 23.2 innings pitched without allowing an earned run, the longest streak by a Mariners reliever to begin a season in franchise history.

He was named AL Reliever of the Month in March/April, recording 11 saves with a 0.00 ERA that included 19 strikeouts and while holding opponents to a .106 average, earning the nod as an AL All-Star for the first time this year.

He is that cog out of the bullpen, a closer the Mariners have not seen since Edwin Díaz, now that bullpen ace stopper with the Mets. The All-Star designation was the first Mariners reliever to achieve that honor since Díaz in 2018.

He entered in the 9th inning as the Mets closed the gap on a Mariners 10-6 lead with a three-run 8th inning. The fastball, and slider retired Soto to swing at a third strike. Three pitches got Nimmo, the slider and groundout to first. Alonso, the Mets’ new all-time home run franchise leader, lined out to right on another sinker in the zone.

Muñoz has become that elite closer. He said a rigorous offseason got him to refine the fastball. First-year Mariners manager Dan Wilson has not hesitated to make the late inning move, even this time when the Mets narrowed the gap.

August is pennant drive baseball and Muñoz has come as advertised.

Though Muñoz says it’s a team effort out in the pen. The closer role, though, does provide pressure. He is always ready and did his throwing two hours before game time. The ERA (1.31) and WHIP (0.98) are among league leaders with opposing hitters batting .100 against him. Muñoz has also recorded 61 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched.

“I think it’s more about take everything day by day, “ he says. “Don’t think too much in the future or whatever already happens. Just be ready for that day and be more prepared that you can be able to do your best over there. I think that is the most important thing for me, and that is the only change that I did. You be prepared every day to whatever it is, whatever situation you go in.”

However, as is so much stated about how baseball situations can change rapidly, Muñoz knows how significant the relief role is. There can be location and command issues at times, every pitcher is not expected to be a robot. Though Muñoz has been just about perfect in save situations.

“I take that responsibility, like I don’t put too much attention,” he said. ”I just try to go there and get my out. I don’t think about anything else. Sometimes we’re going to fail. Is normal to fail sometimes, but important is how you get the ball the next day and be ready.”

He can also be used in long relief, a career high 3.2 innings pitched March 31 against the Tigers, most outs recorded by a Seattle reliever since Luke Weaver who tossed 4.1 innings in September of 2023.

He said about the Mariners’ potential run to the postseason “I’m not surprised. Because I know how much work they put on all the things that they do, how much work they put to be ready for the game and that is why it doesn’t surprise me.”

Proud of his Mexican heritage, Muñoz said it would be an honor to pitch for team Mexico next year in the World Baseball Classic.

“I feel to be able to represent my country. That is what I do especially for my family and for my country. “

Though for now, Muñoz is taking care of business as the Mariners closer. October baseball is the quest for his team and he is that important cog who continues to be reliable

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

