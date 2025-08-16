Randy Arozarena: A LatinoMVP and Man of the People

Image Credit: Al Pereira/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Seattle Mariners All-Star left-fielder Randy Arozarena is beloved across the game of baseball.

Being named the 2020 American LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year as a Tampa Bay Ray, the Cuban-Mexican quickly earned the respect from his coaches, teammates, and opponents.

Now, seven seasons later, a Mariner and well-established name within the sport, Arozarena’s gone on to leave a positive mark outside of the foul lines, as even clubhouse workers, members of the press and security guards at the ballpark have nothing but glowing remarks about him.

“Randy always signs for fans sometime during batting practice,” a national reporter said to me Friday at Citi Field approximately two hours before the series opener between the Mariners and Mets. “He’s one of those guys that really cares for others and those taking time out of their day and money out of their wallet to come to the stadium.”

While a photographer followed up with, “He’s the man. Always a guy you can count on to help you get that perfect shot and make the job easier,” there was the kind-hearted 30-year-old talent loosening up on the field alongside his teammates and coaches.

Minutes after going through his pregame routine with third baseman Eugenio Suárez, first baseman Donovan Solano, second baseman Jorge Polanco, as well as manager Dan Wilson, bench coach Manny Acta, and first base coach Eric Young Jr., among others, Arozarena took the time for those in the media asking for interviews.

Obliging to each “quick minute” with the press, he then greeted, signed autographs and took photos with fans on the third base side, who were calling his name as soon as Arozarena stepped out of the visiting dugout.

“I’m a happy person and I feel like when I’m playing, I like to interact with everybody and kind of share that happiness,” he said through team interpreter Freddy Llanos of consistently showing love to fans and those he crosses paths with.

“That’s just kind of the person I am, and I know that is never going to stop. You know, just trying to be happy and play the game I love.”

To those in the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, Arozarena’s love and passion for the game, tied to his kindness towards others, made him much deserving of the 2020 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Award and multiple top-three finishes for the AL LatinoMVP Award.

“It means a lot to me being Latino and getting an award like that,” Arozarena said. “Trying to help everybody push themselves to another level in baseball. And, you know, here, especially as a Latino, adding a little flavor to the game of baseball is definitely something we try to do.”

