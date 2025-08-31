Marlins Have Unlocked Reliever Ronny Henriquez

Image Credit: MLB

FLUSHING, NY — Miami Marlins right-handed reliever Ronny Henriquez had his career revived by the organization’s pitching coach, Daniel Moskos, adding a sweeper to his arsenal this season, which made all the difference in the world after being designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins this past offseason.

​Henriquez, 25, from Bonao, Dominican Republic, spoke to Latino Sports this weekend as Miami is in Queens for a four-game set against the New York Mets.

“Mental strength and my new pitches that the Marlins helped me develop have helped me improve,” Henriquez said in an interview while the Marlins took batting practice.

The sweeper is now his most frequent pitch at a 34% usage rate, cutting down the usage of his slider and changeup to adapt. Henriquez also has a four-seam fastball and a sinker that he seldom uses.

He has been the best reliever on the Marlins this season, leading the team with 84 strikeouts and also has their lowest ERA at 2.47 in 64 innings with six saves.

Against the Mets this past Thursday, he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two batters in the Marlins’ 7-4 win. He followed that up with another scoreless inning on Saturday afternoon in an 11-8 win.

In total, Henriquez has pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in this four-game set vs. the Mets.

Additionally, he continued to reflect on what’s allowed him to have success this season, a breakout year for him since he only threw 31 MLB innings for the Twins prior to 2025.

“Having confidence in my pitches and my teammates playing good defense behind me has helped me succeed,” Henriquez said. “The best part of my season has been being able to pitch with the Marlins for the entire year.”

Moreover, Henriquez was born in Bonao, Dominican Republic, and was signed out of the D.R. as an international free agent in 2017 by the Texas Rangers. He credits his Latin roots as a hidden part of the reason why he is so passionate about the game.

“My family is what gave me my love for baseball in the Dominican Republic.”

Some of his career highlights are leading the Rangers’ Low-A affiliate, the Hickory Crawdads, in strikeouts with 99 in 2019, and playing for Tigres del Licey in the LIDOM All-Star Game in 2024.

He was traded from the Rangers to the Twins right before the start of the 2022 season, and made his MLB debut with Minnesota in September of 2022 against the Cleveland Guardians. Henriquez appeared in three games and compiled 11.2 innings for the Twins in 2022 with nine strikeouts and an ERA of 2.31.

In 2023, he didn’t get any time with the Major League club and spent his whole season pitching for their Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints. The next season, 2024, he pitched 55 out of his 74 innings with the Saints and threw 19 MLB innings.

It was a challenge for him starting in MLB on April 22nd, 2024, and being sent back down to Triple-A four times after that, though he wouldn’t want it any other way.

Henriquez should be a permanent piece in the Marlins’ bullpen as he’s a key part of a Latino core that Miami will hope can lead them to future success.

