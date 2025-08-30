Bing Tong For Mets Rookie Pitcher

Image Credit: MLB

FLUSHING, NY — It was nonsense towards the conclusion of the Mets 19-9 win over the Marlins at Citi Field Friday evening, a Savannah Bananas version of position players taking the mound and delivering home run pitches. Always an embarrassment for baseball, but realizing that managers are utilizing bullpens and perhaps too much dependency.

That’s a question for another day. The Mets debuted another rookie pitcher, Jonah Tong, the number 44th ranked prospect in baseball, and fourth in their system. They scored 12 runs in the first two innings with three home runs. The Mets, coming off a loss and three errors Thursday evening, failed to pick up a game on the first place Phillies but widened their lead to five over the Reds for the third and final National League Wild Card.

Tong arrived as advertised. The Mets offense also delivered again, their .347 team batting average and OPS leading baseball this month. The rookie pitcher got early run support—Juan Soto with a two-run homer (No. 33), a three-run bomb from Pete Alonso (No. 31) and Brandon Nimmo (No. 21 & 22), his 10th multi-homer game in his career.

Consider this, Tong will get another start and more. The fastball, curve and changeup all supplemented with a Mets home record of runs scored. Tong in five innings, allowed four runs, though one was earned and had six strikeouts with no walks on 97 pitches.

The Mets got another bolt from their starting rotation. Wednesday evening at Citi Field rookie right-hander Norman McLean, their number three ranked prospect, gave them that needed bolt, a 6-0 win over the Phillies and first Mets rookie starter to record a win in his first three starts.

And if the Mets are making a run at the Phillies, after taking a three-game sweep and narrowing the deficit, the rookie pitchers could have an impact. McLean also came as advertised, and Tong has that unique delivery so reminiscent of former San Francisco Giant Tim Lincecum.

Said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza about Tong, “It’s an exciting day for the organization, player development, scouting, for us here the big league level. When you’re talking about it, a 22 year old, making his Major League debut in the middle of a pennant race. That’s pretty impressive and everybody should be excited.”

The Mets as a team were excited. They embraced Tong prior to his debut as his locker lies next to his rookie teammate McLean. They all surrounded him in the dugout when his night was done.

And Tong was dosed with a gatorade shower on the field during the postgame interview.

“Sweet,” said the baby faced Tong when responding to a comment in the postgame clubhouse about Mendoza saying he would get another start. “Take it one day at a time, it’s awesome here. Everything I’ve dreamed of as a kid.”

He said it was an “insane” experience. Yet this rookie had composure and pitched like a seasoned veteran. Mendoza was impressed with the curveball and his first strikeout in the third inning, a fastball clocked at 97, challenging the Marlins lineup.

The second Mets rookie who was 22 years of age or younger to pitch five innings or more with one run. The other? Mets Hall of Famer Dwight Gooden. Tong became the youngest pitcher to start for the Mets since Jenrry Mejía at 20-years-old on September 16, 2010.

And with exception of three unearned runs in the fifth, two errors, the lead was good enough to allow the debut pitch count to surpass 90. The plan was always a debut of not surpassing 75, then again, Tong was in another zone.

Said Marlins left fielder Troy Johnston, “He (Tong) has a real fastball. I faced Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) and Tong. I would say Misiorowski is one and Tong is two. The changeup played really well off his fastball. If he can develop that curveball and put in a little better spot he is going to be a top 10 pitcher here in the future.”

Indeed, the curveball was the finishing pitch with two of his six strikeouts.

“He can help us a ton,” catcher Luis Torrens said through an interpreter. Also a victim of being put in that position player role as a pitcher with two gopher balls in the ninth inning. “I think he’s the type of pitcher that for the next month of the season and beyond in the playoffs is one of those impact arms that can help us a lot.”

And help with the starting rotation was evident. Except for David Peterson, who gets the start Saturday afternoon, Mets starters have not fared well going past six innings which takes a toll.

Fans in the sold-out crowd of 42,112 were on every pitch.

“You see the reaction,” Mendoza commented. “We’re going to feed off that. We feel it.”

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

