Mets Sweep Angels and Score Big with Engaging Theme Nights

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — This past week at Citi Field was a grand slam both on and off the diamond. Not only did the New York Mets complete a dominant sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, but they also continued to prove why they’re one of the most fan-engaging franchises in Major League Baseball. From interactive theme nights to surprise celebrity guests, the Mets brought the energy on the scoreboard and in the stands.

Monday kicked off with a bang as the Mets hosted WWE Night, with fans welcomed by wrestling-themed live in-game promos, and a special buzz that only a tag-team of baseball and sports entertainment could bring. Citi Field transformed into a stadium full of chants, signs, and roars setting the tone for a Mets win and the start of a hot streak.

Just a day later, the team leaned into some comedy and nostalgia for Happy Gilmore Night. Fans were treated to mini golf-themed contests, Sandler-inspired jumbotron edits, and plenty of laughs as the Mets teed off against the Angels. And just like Happy did with a 400-yard drive, the Mets smashed expectations this series.

But it wasn’t just fun and games the team was all business on the field. Powered by timely hitting and clutch pitching, the Mets swept the visiting Angels, adding crucial momentum as they chase a postseason push.

Latino Sports caught up with Mets owner Steve Cohen during the week, asking about his passion for the team and his outlook on inspiring future leaders. “I’m a fan at the end of the day,” Cohen said. “And for those younger fans looking to be successful, work hard and follow your passion.”

That spirit of connection extended into the dugout, where special guests often drop by to show love to the team. Two standout visitors this week were rising boxers awaiting their moment at The Theater of Madison Square Garden this coming Saturday on a Top Rank Boxing fight card—Puerto Rican Xander Zayas and Dominican Rohan Polanco—who were spotted chatting with Alex Cohen and Starling Marte, respectively, before the series opener on Monday.

They all shared a laugh and words of motivation, showcasing how the Mets continue to bridge sports, culture, and community.

With Citi Field feeling more electric each night, it’s clear the Mets aren’t just trying to win games, they’re winning hearts. Theme nights, fan interaction, and a commitment to future success are making this summer one to remember in Queens.

