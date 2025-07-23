Juan Soto stops by Engine 263/Ladder 117 to support FDNY and promote Battle of the Badges

Image Credit: FDNY

FLUSHING, NY — Juan Soto is helping lead New York to victories on and off the field.

The 26-year-old New York Mets superstar made a special visit to Queens Firehouse—Engine 263, Ladder 117—located in Astoria, NY, Tuesday morning to spend time with the bravest and the finest of New York: the FDNY.

“These are the real heroes out here,” said the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native in an interview with NBC New York’s Bruce Beck at the firehouse. “They show the love and really put their lives on the line to help others and save others. And that’s the real deal.”

“They are a great department, people who are doing a great job for the city,” the two-time LatinoMVP Award winner later added. “I’m very excited to be here.”

Along with providing firefighters pointers for their upcoming showdown vs. the NYPD in the annual Battle of the Badges charity baseball game, scheduled for Sunday, August 17th at Citi Field, Soto signed autographs and took photos with everyone who was in attendance while gifting each FDNY baseball player a pair of sunglasses from his newest collaboration with 100Percent.

“It definitely goes a long way that somebody in his stature stops by for as long as he did,” said FDNY’s Scott Miller on Soto’s special visit. “He didn’t turn down an autograph, a handshake, a picture, he was great.”

Robert Tucker, the commissioner of the FDNY, noted, “We are deeply grateful for that visit. That visit always helps the morale of our members.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports