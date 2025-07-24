If I had a heart transplant, I’d like it to be Commissioner Rob Manfred’s… because, since he’s never used his, it should work like new… Pantaleón Robinson.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: One of the most distinguished hitters in history was traded for being a bad player 115 years ago today. Do you remember who he was?

The Answer: With the Philadelphia Athletics, in his first two seasons in the majors, Joe (Shoeless) Jackson was hitting .150, so they sent him to the Indians in exchange for Bris Lord, a .256 hitter. Jackson batted .356 in the major leagues for 13 seasons until, in 1920, he was expelled from baseball for being one of the eight White Sox accused of selling out to gamblers in the 1919 World Series.

Ridiculous Rules of Manfred, ESPN, and FOX

Ramón Corro rightly comments that now, thanks to the tricks of commissioner Rob Manfred, ESPN, and FOX, a pitcher can throw a perfect game and lose it.

Example: Two pitchers close out the ninth inning with all scoreless runs, and the visiting team has pitched a perfect game, 27 outs in a row. They go to the tenth inning, scoreless, and they put the scoreless score on the visitors. The home team comes to bat, and the gift runner is placed on second base.

The perfect pitcher throws, and they fly out to the outfield. The gift runner runs to third. The next batter also pops out to the outfield, and the baserunner scores for a walk-off victory.

That pitcher made 29 straight outs without anyone reaching base, and lost the game 1-0, thanks to the inept Manfred, ESPN, and FOX… You guys are doing bad, terribly bad!

Puerto Rico-Quisqueya in NYC

The Puerto Rican and Dominican National Teams will face off at Citi Field in Flushing, the home of the Mets, on Saturday, November 15, at 1:00 p.m.

The rosters for both teams, including managers and coaches, will be announced in a few days, as they are still being prepared. But it is known that Dominican Robinson Canó will play for the last time professionally that afternoon.

-o-o-o-

I drink whiskey after our wins, I drink whiskey after our losses, and I drink whiskey after rained-out games… Bob Lemon.

Thanks to life, for giving me so much, even a reader like you.

Pitcher Tira Perfecto Pero Pierde el Juego

Si me hicieran un trasplante de corazón, me gustaría fuera con el del comisionado Rob Manfred… porque, como él nunca ha usado el suyo, debe funcionar como nuevo… Pantaleón Robinson.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Uno de los bateadores más insignes en la historia, fue cambiado de equipo, por mal pelotero, hace hoy 115 años. ¿recuerda quién fue?

La Respuesta: Con los Atléticos de Philadelphia, en sus primeras dos temporadas en las Mayores, Joe (Shoeless) Jackson bateaba para .150, por lo que lo enviaron a Los Indios a cambio de Bris Lord, bateador de .256. Jackson bateó en Grandes Ligas en 13 temporadas, para ,356, hasta que, en 1920, fue expulsado del beisbol por figurar entre los ocho Medias Blancas, acusados de venderse a los apostadores en la Serie Mundial de 1919.

Ridículas Reglas de Manfred, ESPN y FOX

Comenta Ramón Corro, con razón, que ahora, gracias a las artimañas del comisionado, Rob Manfred, de ESPN y de FOX, un pitcher puede tirar juego perfecto y perderlo.

Ejemplo: Dos lanzadores cierran el noveno inning con puros ceros y el visitante ha lanzado perfecto, 27 outs en fila. Van al décimo inning cero a cero y le pintan el décimo cero a los visitantes. Viene a batear el home club y le colocan el corredor de regalo en segunda base.

Lanza el pitcher perfecto y le elevan fly al outfield. El corredor de regalo hace pisi-corre hasta tercera. El bateador siguiente, igualmente batea elevado a los jardines y el corredor anota en pisi-corre.

¡Ese lanzador hizo 29 outs en fila, sin que nadie se le embasara y perdió el juego1-0, gracias a los ineptos, Manfred, ESPN y FOX… ¡Van mal, muchachos, van pésimos!

Pto. Rico-Quisqueya en NYC

Las Selecciones Nacionales de Borinquen y Dominicana, se enfrentarán en Citi Field, Flushing, la casa de los Mets, el sábado 15 de noviembre, a la una de la tarde.

Los rosters de ambos equipos, incluso, mánagers y coaches, serán dados a conocer dentro de pocos días, ya que están en preparación. Pero se sabe que el dominicano Robinson Canó, jugará esa tarde por última vez, profesionalmente.

-o-o-o-

Tomo whiskey después de nuestras victorias, tomo whiskey después de nuestras derrotas y tomo whiskey después de los juegos pospuestos por lluvia… Bob Lemon.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

