Clouds Turn To Sunshine As Dodgers Take Series From Twins

LOS ANGELES, CA — Arriving at Dodger Stadium on a gloomy, foreboding, overcast Wednesday morning for a scheduled 1:10 start between Minnesota and Los Angeles makes one think of the state of the Dodgers in July. They are in the midst of a dismal losing funk that seems to have no end in sight. Yet, they remain in first place in the NL West because the Padres, who they lead by 3.5 games prior to games on Wednesday, are playing just as erratically.

The Dodgers sent out Tyler Glasnow, 1-1, 3.10 ERA, in his eight starts, as the Twins countered with Chris Paddack, 3-9, 5.14 ERA over 20 starts, to the hill in hopes of taking the rubber match of this three-game series. Two batters into the game, Paddack was greeted by a Shohei Ohtani 441-foot moon shot into the left field pavilion in the first inning, his fifth home run in five straight games.

The Twins tied it up two innings later on a 396-foot home run into the left field seats by 26-year-old third baseman Royce Lewis.

After those early home run blasts, the game settled into a pitcher’s duel with both Paddack and Glasnow showing excellent command and control on all their pitches. Paddack left with a line of 6 innings, four hits, one run, no walks, and eight strikeouts. He threw 78 pitches, 56 for strikes. Glasnow was outstanding, finishing with seven innings pitched, three hits, one run, one walk, and 12 strikeouts.

He threw 106 pitches, 69 for strikes, in what was his best outing this year.

And that was it for baseball for the day. Why? Because both teams turned this beautifully pitched duel over to their bullpens, and we all know what that means—like that box of chocolates in “Forrest Gump.” You don’t know what you’re going to get! Although in the case of the Dodgers, we have a good idea of what to expect. And sure enough, Kirby Yates relieved Glasnow and proceeded to walk the first three batters he faced, starting with the number eight and nine in the order to load the bases with no outs. We should call him “Kirby YIKES!”

All of this came after the Dodgers took the lead in the seventh inning. All it took was one infield hit and a fielder’s choice to plate two runs for the Twins, who took the lead 3-2.

But today, compared to Tuesday night, it was Minnesota who blew the lead as their bullpen allowed the Dodgers, down to their last out, to load the bases on an infield hit by Mookie Betts, an intentional walk to Ohtani, and a walk to Esteury Ruiz, Azua, Dominican Republic.

That brought up “Mr Clutch” Freddie Freeman, who hit a sinking line drive to a diving Harrison Bader for a two-run single to win it for the Dodgers and take the series two games to one on what turned out to be a bright and sunny afternoon.

For Freeman, delivering in epic fashion to lead LA to their 60th victory of the season (60-43 overall), Wednesday’s walk-off two-run single marked his 16th career regular season walk off hit and fourth as a Dodger.

