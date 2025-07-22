MLB and Francisco Lindor debut content series “Café con Lindor”

Image Credit: MLB

A Monthly Content Series Featuring Athletes and Celebrities Having Candid Conversations Over a Cup of Coffee

First Episode Released Today, Tuesday July 22nd, Featuring American Rapper and TV Show Host Action Bronson

NEW YORK, NY — In partnership with five-time All-Star and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Major League Baseball today announced a monthly content series, Café con Lindor, featuring Lindor interviewing various influential guests—ranging from athletes to public figures—over a cup of coffee. The first episode of this content series goes live today on MLB.com, July 22nd, featuring American Rapper and TV Personality Action Bronson.

Set in local coffee shops across the country, the series will create an intimate and relaxed atmosphere for casual, yet meaningful conversations where fans will get to experience the intersection between sports and entertainment, fashion and culture. Lindor’s energy and infectious enthusiasm follow him off the diamond to create a comfortable space for guests to explore timely topics taking place in the cultural sphere.

“Coffee has always been a part of my life and sitting down with a cafecito and having a great conversation is where I love spending my time with friends and family. I’m excited to bring my love for coffee and deep discussions to a show where fans can learn more about me and my guests,” said Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. “My goal is to bring people from different worlds and cultures together and provide a comfortable setting that allows guests to be who they are and have a good time, all with a cup of coffee.”

From new music to business ventures, Lindor injects personal anecdotes and his passions into each conversation to establish Café con Lindor as a destination for all things surrounding lifestyle, entrepreneurship and fashion. Listeners can experience the feeling of being inside the clubhouse, having backstage access, or a seat at the boardroom table with today’s biggest stars and leaders. The special guests will share their own unique story and provide an in-depth look at their trials, lessons and triumphs that brewed their success.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Francisco to help execute his vision and launch this conversation-driven, original content series,” said EJ Aguado, MLB VP of Player Engagement and Celebrity Relations. “Assisting Francisco in bringing Café con Lindor to life is part of our ongoing commitment to elevate and amplify our players while also bringing fans closer to the personalities, stories and moments that make baseball so special—on and off the field.”

Café con Lindor will be available to watch on MLB and Lindor’s social channels, MLB.TV, Spotify and Apple Music. For more information, please visit MLB.com/cafe-con-lindor.

