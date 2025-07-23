The Name “Indians” Is Not an Offense – El Nombre “Indios” No Es una Ofensa

The most frequently heard phrase on the lips of wives: “And it was with my best friend!”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Rigoberto Campbell, of Carisbad, New Mexico, asks: “How have you received President Donald Trump’s request that the Indians go back to being called Indians and not Guardians? Because you haven’t stopped calling them Indians. In other words, the President and you think alike.”

Dear friend Rigo: The Indians have changed their name five times, since 1901. They were the Blues, Bronchos, and Naps, before becoming the Indians and Guardians since 1901.

The reason for that last name was the most ridiculous in history. Calling them Indians offends the indigenous people. I think, on the contrary, it’s a tribute.

Of course I agree with the President. And I hope they listen to him in Cleveland.

Luis C. Labrador G. from Puerto La Cruz asks: “Can a Major League player ask to be traded or resign from playing with his team because he’s not happy?”

Dear friend Lucho: If he’s on a roster, it’s because he’s signed a contract and is obligated to fulfill it. Besides, if the situation you’re suggesting were to occur, other teams wouldn’t sign him, fearful of his behavior.

Fausto Castillo I. from Mazatlán asks: “What has been the highest batting average by a pitcher in a single season and for his entire career in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Fut: In one season, Walter Johnson (Senators) in 1925, with a .440 batting average; in a career, Red Ruffing (Red Sox, Yankees, and White Sox), from 1925 to 1947, consumed 1,937 at-bats, batted .269, and .300 or more for eight years, including .364 in 1930.

Virgilio Restrepo from Caracas asks: “If a centerfielder makes 23 assists and four outs and commits one error, and another, 13 outs, no assists, and no errors, who is the champion of the position, and how is that average determined?”

Dear friend Yiyo: To win that championship, you must participate in at least two-thirds of the games on the schedule. If both achieve that, the champion is the one with 13 outs, because he finished with 1,000 points. The other, 0.964. You calculate the averages by dividing the total number of outs plus assists by the number of errors, plus assists, plus outs.

Thanks to life, for giving me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Por el Nombre de Indios No han Ofendido a Nadie

La frase más oída en labios de las esposas: ¡Y fue con mi mejor amiga!… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Rigoberto Campbell, de Carisbad, Nuevo México, pregunta: “¿Cómo ha recibido el pedido del Presidente, Donald Trump, de que los Indios vuelvan a llamarse Indios y no Guardianes? Porque Ud. no ha dejado de llamarlos Indios. Es decir, el Presidente y Ud. piensan iguales”.

Amigo Rigo: Los Indios han cambiado de nombre cinco veces, desde 1901. Fueron Blues, Bronchos y Naps, antes que Indios y Guardianes desde 1901.

El motivo de ese último bautizo ha sido el más ridículo en la historia. Que llamarlos Indios ofende a los aborígenes. Yo creo que al contrario, es un homenaje.

Por supuesto que estoy de acuerdo con el Presidente. Y ojalá que le hagan caso en Cléveland.

Luis C. Labrador G. de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿Puede un pelotero de Grandes Ligas pedir que lo cambien o renunciar a jugar con su equipo, porque no esté a gusto?”

Amigo Lucho: Si está dentro de un roster, es porque ha firmado un contrato y está obligado a cumplirlo. Además, si se diera el caso que planteas, los demás equipos no lo contratarían, temerosos de su comportamiento.

Fausto Castillo I. de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido el mayor promedio al bate por un lanzador en una temporada y de por vida, en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Fut: En una temporada, Walter Johnson (Senadores) en 1925, con .440; en una carrera, Red Ruffing (Medias Rojas, Yankees y Medias Blancas), 1925-1947, consumió 1,937 turnos, bateó para .269, y .300 o más ocho años, incluso .364 en 1930.

Virgilio Restrepo, de Caracas, pregunta: “Si un centerfielder hace 23 asistencias y cuatro outs y comete un error, y otro, 13 outs, ninguna asistencia y ningún error, ¿quién es el campeón de la posición, y cómo se saca ese promedio?”

Amigo Yiyo: Para ganar ese campeonato debe participarse en no menos de dos tercios de los juegos del calendario. Si los dos cumplen con eso, el campeón es el de los 13 outs, porque terminó con 1000 puntos. El otro, 0.964. Logras los promedios, dividiendo el total de outs más asistencias entre el número de errores, más asistencias, más outs.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5