Yankees to Hold 77th Old-Timers’ Day on Sat., Aug. 9, at Yankee Stadium/Traditional Alumni Baseball Game to Return as 25th Anniversary of 2000 World Series Championship Team Will Also Be Celebrated

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

YANKEES TO HOLD 77th OLD-TIMERS’ DAY ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 9, AT YANKEE STADIUM

TRADITIONAL ALUMNI BASEBALL GAME TO RETURN AS 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF 2000 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM WILL ALSO BE CELEBRATED

BRONX, NY — The New York Yankees recently announced the roster of Yankees who will be on hand at the 77th Old-Timers’ Day presented by FreshDirect on Saturday, August 9, at Yankee Stadium. The event will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 2000 World Series championship team.

For the first time since 2019, the traditional Old-Timers’ Day alumni baseball game will take place.

Those scheduled to attend include Hall of Fame inductees Mariano Rivera and Joe Torre, and first-time Old-Timers Roger Clemens, Alfonso Soriano, 2000 ALCS MVP David Justice and José Vizcaíno.

The list of Old-Timers include nine Monument Park inductees, seven of whom have had their numbers retired by the Yankees − Hall of Famers Rivera (42) & Torre (6), two-time AL ERA leader & 1978 Cy Young Award winner Ron Guidry (49), franchise strikeout leader Andy Pettitte (46), five-time All-Star Jorge Posada (20), franchise postseason home run leader Bernie Williams (51), 1994 AL batting champion & current YES Network broadcaster Paul O’Neill (21), five-time Yankees All-Star Willie Randolph and 1998 World Series Game 1 hero Tino Martinez.

Joining them will be current Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, 1999 ALCS MVP and 2000 team member Orlando “El Duque” Hernández, two-time World Series and Gold Glove winner (1977-78) Graig Nettles, and 1978 one-game playoff hero and World Series MVP Bucky Dent.

Other members of the 2000 championship team taking part include Clay Bellinger, David Cone, Dwight Gooden, Ramiro Mendoza, Luis Sojo and Mike Stanton. Additionally, former Yankees and current YES Network broadcaster John Flaherty will attend.

The Yankees will also celebrate their history with the inclusion of the widows of three legendary Yankees — Diana Munson, widow of Thurman Munson; Kay Murcer, widow of Bobby Murcer; and Jill Martin, widow of Billy Martin.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 12:00 p.m. for Old-Timers’ introductions, which will be read by Michael Kay. The Old-Timers’ Day baseball game will immediately follow. To purchase tickets for Old-Timers’ Day, please visit www.yankees.com or click here.

Old-Timers’ Day ceremonies will be broadcast exclusively by the YES Network, which will also air the Yankees’ 2:05 p.m. game vs. Houston.

Founded in 2002, FreshDirect is a leading online grocer on a mission to build a better food system by delivering the highest-quality, freshest food directly to customers’ doors. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area with a best-in-class delivery experience. Offering more than 12,000 SKUs, the company works directly with farmers, growers, and suppliers to source premium meat, seafood, produce, and specialty items, alongside all your favorite grocery brands. FreshDirect is driven by a passion for quality, responsible sourcing, and strengthening the local communities it serves. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.

SCHEDULED ATTENDEES

(\ = First time OTD attendees. HOF = Hall of Famers. 2000 team members noted in bold. All attendees are subject to change.)*

Jesse Barfield

Clay Bellinger

Aaron Boone

Homer Bush

Chris Chambliss

*Roger Clemens

David Cone

Johnny Damon

Bucky Dent

Brian Doyle

John Flaherty

Dwight Gooden

Ron Guidry

Orlando “El Duque” Hernández

*David Justice

Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)

Tino Martinez

Lee Mazzilli

Ramiro Mendoza

Gene Monahan

Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)

Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)

Graig Nettles

Paul O’Neill

Andy Pettitte

Lou Piniella

Jorge Posada

Willie Randolph

Mariano Rivera (HOF)

Mickey Rivers

Luis Sojo

*Alfonso Soriano

Shane Spencer

Mike Stanton

Joe Torre (HOF)

*José Vizcaíno

Roy White

Bernie Williams

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees

