Citi Field to host Puerto Rican All-Star Team vs. Dominican All-Star Team November 15th

Image Credit: Asociación de Peloteros Profesionales de Puerto Rico/Fenapepro

FLUSHING, NY — Citi Field will host a one-of-a-kind baseball game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 15 when an All-Star team of Puerto Rican-born players will play a team of Dominican All-Stars.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, July 24 at Mets.com/dr-pr, LosMets.com/rd-pr or by calling 718-507-TIXX. Puerto Rico will serve as the home team and will be in the first base dugout while the Dominican Republic will be in the third base dugout.

“I am so excited we are hosting this special celebration of Caribbean Baseball at Citi Field. The energy in the ballpark will be Amazin’,” said Mets Owner Alex Cohen. “Queens will be rocking that day. I hope you can all join us and bring your Latino Pride!”

Rosters for the teams will be announced in the coming months, but former All-Star Robinson Canó is scheduled to play his last professional game on American soil. To honor Canó, every player on the Dominican team will wear his iconic No. 24 jersey.

“I can’t wait to see all the Latinos who have supported me throughout my career, especially my dear fellow Dominicans,” said Canó.

“It is a great honor for me to be part of this exciting matchup between two brother nations that share a similar culture and, above all, a deep and unique passion for the game of baseball,” said Erick Almonte, President of the Dominican Players Baseball Association. “On a personal level, it is a significant achievement for me, as the representative of Dominican players in the Dominican Winter League, to have reached an agreement with the New York Mets—one of the most prestigious and respected organizations in Major League Baseball. This partnership allows us to bring an event of this magnitude to our Latino community in the United States, and that fills me with great pride.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Yamil Benitez, President of the Puerto Rico Professional Baseball Players Association. “The Interleague Dominican Republic versus Puerto Rico Showdown Game in NYC means a lot to our Association and our members. It began in 2005 as an experiment between two sister leagues joining forces for a common goal, to bring joy through a first-class, high-quality show to our Caribbean Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. It has been a long, 20-year journey since both Associations began the Interleague DR versus PR Showdown Game, where we have celebrated seven of them: three in Puerto Rico and four in the Dominican Republic, all successfully. Today, with great excitement, after a lot of work with FENAPEPRO and the great New York Mets Organization, we will be able to bring our Caribbean warmth to New York City. This coming November, the Latino community, especially the Puerto Rican and Dominican who live in New York City, will experience a great Caribbean baseball celebration presented by our Winter League Baseball Players.”

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball and the New York Mets

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports