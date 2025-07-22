A Team Will Take a Chance with Julio Urías – Algún Equipo se Arriesgará con Julio Urías

Even if democracy doesn’t work perfectly, it’s a far superior system to dictatorships, no matter how well they work… Winston Churchill.

The better dictatorships work, the worse they are… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Aciclo Muñoz R. from Culiacán asks: “Since when do teams use different home and away uniforms? And nowadays, given the diversity of alternative uniforms, who decides which one they wear each day?”

Dear friend Chicho: They started that in 1901, when the American League came to keep company with the National League, which had existed since 1876. But not all teams did it at the same time. It was a process… And it’s the manager, along with the clubhouse manager, who decides the uniform for each day.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks: “What do you think Bob Abreu is missing for not being elected to the Hall of Fame?… And of the Venezuelans in the minors, who has the quality necessary to establish themselves in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Jeity: Abreu lacked votes because, evidently, he doesn’t deserve them. Imagine that in his first opportunity, he received only 5.5% and needed 75% to be inducted. Furthermore, with less than 5%, he was eliminated. In six years as a candidate, he hasn’t even been able to reach 20%. There’s a reason teams chose him so often. He played in six different uniforms in 18 seasons and only made the All-Star Game twice, which is an appropriate way to capture the quality of a player.

And all the players who reach the minors are considered potential big leaguers. That’s why they go to that tryout.

Jesús Salcido, from Nogales, asks: “Do you think Julio Urías will be signed by a Major League team, after being suspended twice for domestic violence?”

Dear friend Paco: Scouts doubt he’ll ever return to his prowess. But some team will take a chance.

Thanks to life for giving me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Algún Equipo se Arriesgará Contratando a Julio Urías

Aún cuando la democracia no funcione totalmente bien, es muy superior sistema que el de las dictaduras, por muy bien que funcionen estas… Winston Chourchill.

Las dictaduras, mientras mejor funcionan, peores son… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes y mañana miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Aciclo Muñoz R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Desde cuándo los equipos usan uniformes diferentes para local y visitantes?; y en la actualidad, ante la diversidad de uniformes alternativos, ¿quién decide cuál es el que usan cada día?”

Amigo Chicho: Eso lo iniciaron en 1901, cuando la Liga Americana vino a hacerle compañía a la Nacional, que existía desde 1876. Pero no todos los equipos lo hicieron al mismo tiempo. Fue un proceso… Y es el mánager con el clubhouse man, quienes deciden el uniforme para cada día.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, pregunta: “¿Qué cree Ud. le falta a Bob Abreu para no haber sido elegido para el Hall de la Fama?… Y de los venezolanos en las menores, ¿quién o quiénes, tienen la calidad necesaria para consolidarse en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Jeity: A Abreu le faltaron votos, porque, evidentemente, no los merece. Imagínate que en su primera oportunidad, recibió apenas el 5.5% y necesitaba el 75% para ser elevado. Además, con menos del 5, quedaba eliminado. En seis años de candidato, no ha podido llegar siquiera al 20%. Por algo salían de él con tanta frecuencia los equipos. Jugó con seis uniformes en 18 temporadas y solo dos veces llegó al Juego de Estrellas, lo que es apropiada forma de captar la calidad de un pelotero.

Y todos los jugadores que llegan a las menores, son considerados posibles bigleaguers. Por eso van a esa prueba.

Jesús Salcido, de Nogales, pregunta: “¿Ceee Ud. que contraten a Julio Urías en Grandes Ligas, después de dos veces sancionado por violencia doméstica?”

Amigo Paco: Los scouts dudan que pueda volver a su calidad. Pero algún equipo se arriesgará.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

