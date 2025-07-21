Eugenio Suárez and Nick Kurtz named Players of the Week

Image Credit: Amber Douglas Rodriguez/Latino Sports

All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz of the Athletics has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Suárez earned the fourth honor of his career, with all four honors coming this season, following awards on March 31st, April 28th and June 23rd. Suárez is the third player since MLB began awarding Player of the Week in 1973 (1975 in the AL) to claim four weekly awards in a single season. He joins J.D. Martinez in 2017 (5/21 & 7/17 with DET; 9/11 & 9/18 with AZ) and Shohei Ohtani in 2024 (5/6, 6/24, 9/23 & 9/30, all with LAD). Arizona has now won at least four awards in a season for the first time since 2001, winning five awards en route to clinching the World Series. This is the third time overall that Arizona has won at least four award in a season, including a franchise-record six awards in 1999. Suárez is the first Diamondback to win more than two awards in a single season. Kurtz won his first career award and it is the first recognition for the Athletics since his teammate Lawrence Butler won last season on September 3rd. He is the first rookie to win the award this year and the first rookie to be recognized since Michael Busch of the Chicago Cubs and Keider Montero of the Detroit Tigers both won for their respective leagues on September 15th last season. He is the first A’s rookie to win the award since Yoenis Céspedes on July 16, 2012.

The 34-year-old hit .500 (5-for-10) with four homers, seven RBI, two walks, five runs scored, a 1.700 slugging percentage and a .583 on-base percentage in three contests.

The Venezuela native paced the Majors in homers, slugging, OPS (2.283) and total bases (17); tied for second in runs scored; tied for third in RBI; and ranked eighth in on-base percentage.

The two-time All-Star closed his week with two-homer games on Saturday and Sunday against St. Louis, becoming the sixth player in Diamondbacks history to accomplish the feat, joining Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt, Jean Segura, Tony Clark and Reggie Sanders, with no previous players ever homering twice in three consecutive games for Arizona. Suárez is one of three players to accomplish the feat this season, joining Miami’s Kyle Stowers (7/13 & 7/18) and Colorado’s Jordan Beck (4/24 G2 & 4/25).

Suárez now has six multi-homer games this season, which are the most in the National League and second-most in the Majors, trailing only Cal Raleigh’s eight contests for the Mariners. Three of his multi-homer games have come in his last five contests since July 12 th , and his six homers and 10 RBI are the most by a Diamondback in a five-game span since Kole Calhoun tallied six homers and 12 RBI in September 2020. Suárez’s 311 career home runs are third-most among Venezuelan-born players, trailing only Miguel Cabrera (511) and Andrés Galarraga (399).

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (@nickkurtz_8)

The 22-year-old hit .583 (7-for-12) with a homer, four RBI, four doubles, a triple, a walk, four runs scored, a 1.333 slugging percentage and a .615 on-base percentage across three games.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native led the Majors in doubles and extra-base hits (6); tied for the Major League lead in hits; ranked second in OPS (1.948); tied for second in slugging and total bases (16); ranked third in batting average; and tied for fourth in on-base percentage.

The fourth overall selection in the 2024 Draft went 7-for-12 in the A’s three-game series at Cleveland, collecting a pair of hits on Friday and Sunday with a three-hit game on Saturday. He has tallied multiple hits and an extra-base hit in four consecutive games since July 13 th , becoming the first Athletics player to achieve the feat since Lawrence Butler from July 14 th -21 st last season and just the third A’s player aged 22-or-younger to accomplish the feat, joining Jose Canseco (6/24-6/28/1987) and Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx (7/26-7/29/1928).

The Wake Forest University product had a pair of doubles on Saturday and Sunday at Cleveland, becoming the first player under the age of 23 with multiple doubles and at least one RBI in consecutive games since Elly De La Cruz from August 5th-6th last season. Kurtz and De La Cruz are two of just four players to accomplish the feat since 2000, joining Gordon Beckham (August 2009) and Miguel Cabrera (April 2005).

The rookie has hit safely in each of his last seven games since July 10th, going 13-for-26 (.500) with four homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, a .567 on-base percentage, a 1.231 slugging percentage and a 1.798 OPS. Overall, he has hit safely in 10 of his 14 contests this month and in July, he paces qualified rookies in homers (6); RBI (16); slugging (.885); OPS (1.318); doubles (8); extra-base hits (15); total bases (46); and runs scored (14). Additionally, he paces qualified rookies this season in homers (18); RBI (48); slugging (.601); and OPS (.949).

Other noteworthy NL performances for the week included first baseman Bryce Harper (.417, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB, 4 R, 1.333 SLG) and All-Star designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (.364, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB, 4 R, 1.000 SLG) of the Philadelphia Phillies; starting pitcher Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 10 SO) of the Milwaukee Brewers; Suárez’s teammates, starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 6 SO), All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll (.385, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 3 3B, 1 BB, 3 R, .923 SLG) and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (.462, 7 RBI, 1 3B, 2 R, 2 SB); outfielders Jordan Beck (.538, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 3B, 1 BB, 3 R, 1 SB, .923 SLG, .571 OBP) and Mickey Moniak (.462, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB, 4 R, .500 OBP), as well as third baseman Ryan McMahon (.364, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 1.091 SLG) of the Colorado Rockies; second baseman Ozzie Albies (.273, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 SB, .818 SLG) and starting pitcher Spencer Strider (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 8 SO) of the Atlanta Braves; All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers (.364, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, 1.000 SLG) of the Miami Marlins; starting pitcher Dylan Cease (0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 10 SO) of the San Diego Padres; and starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 5 SO) of the Chicago Cubs.

Other noteworthy AL performances last week included center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (.500, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 7 R, 3 SB, .800 SLG, .615 OBP) of the Chicago White Sox; left fielder Taylor Ward (.417, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 3 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, 1.167 SLG, .500 OBP) of the Los Angeles Angels; All-Star starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (1.35 ERA, 1 GS, 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 11 SO) of the Detroit Tigers; Kurtz’s teammate, catcher Shea Langeliers (.462, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 2B, 4 R, 1.154 SLG); first baseman/designated hitter Yandy Díaz (.600, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 5 R, 1.000 SLG, .714 OBP) and All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero (.429, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R, .929 SLG) of the Tampa Bay Rays; All-Star starting pitcher Joe Ryan (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1 GS, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 11 SO) of the Minnesota Twins; starting pitcher Gavin Williams (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1 GS, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 11 SO) of the Cleveland Guardians; and catcher Salvador Perez (.500, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB, 4 R, 1.300 SLG, .545 OBP) of the Kansas City Royals.

Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet

Stunning outfield assist to complete double play by Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves

July 18th at Truist Park

Braves All-Star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. earned his third career Play of the Week Award after previously winning on August 19, 2019 and August 8, 2022. Overall, it is the 10th honor for the Braves following additional awards to Charlie Culberson (7/8/2019); Nick Markakis (7/15/2019); Adam Duvall (9/8/2020); Tyler Matzek (5/10/2021); a joint award to Ozzie Albies/Orlando Arcia (7/3/2023); Austin Riley (8/19/2024); and Michael Harris II (9/3/2024). Atlanta is the fifth club with at least 10 honors, tying the Mets and A’s for third-most all-time, trailing only the Orioles (13) and Brewers (12). With one out in the top of the third inning and the Braves holding onto a 3-0 lead, Cody Bellinger of the Yankees lifted a ball deep to the right field corner as Acuña caught the ball flatfooted and made a perfect throw to third base to catch Jorbit Vivas trying to tag from second base. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Alek Thomas’ great catch at the wall to take away extra bases; Luis Robert Jr.’s long run and diving catch; Eugenio Suárez’s barehand play in the All-Star Game; Matt Olson’s run-saving diving stop in the All-Star Game; and William Contreras’ sliding catch behind the plate.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

