MLB announces first wave of participants for 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona

The following press release was published on MLB.com this past Friday, June 23rd, 2023.

Major League Baseball today announced first wave of participants from music, stage, screen and sports for the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona.

Among the lineup of celebs who have headed to the Pacific Northwest for this year’s game are Pitch Perfect actors Adam Devine and Skylar Astin, Olympians Chloe Kim, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley, social media sensation JoJo Siwa, Latino recording artists Yandel, Christian Nodal, Natti Natasha and Blessd.

Former Mariners Félix Hernández, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron and Adam Jones once again take the field for fans in Seattle. Other notable athletes suiting up for this year’s game include Real Madrid star Rodrygo, WWE superstar The Miz and NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine, a Washington native.

¡King Félix vuelve a 🏠 ! El orgullo de Valencia estará participando en el Celebrity Softball Game 2023 en Seattle. pic.twitter.com/U4z3kzFV5M — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 23, 2023

The action takes place on Saturday, July 8 as part of All-Star Saturday festivities at T-Mobile Park that begins with the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, featuring baseball’s top Minor League prospects. Both events are included with the purchase of an All-Star Saturday ticket, which are now available for sale at AllStarGame.com. Television personalities Kenny Mayne and Mina Kimes will emcee the action on the field during the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game for fans in attendance. Gates open at 2:00 p.m. on All-Star Saturday. Additional details on in-ballpark events and will be announced in early July.

Tickets for All-Star Saturday, which are available now, can be purchased at AllStarGame.com.

Participants as of 6/23/23 and subject to change.

An update will with the full roster will be issued in early July.

Joel McHale : Actor, Comedian

: Actor, Comedian Adam Devine : Actor, Comedian

: Actor, Comedian Skylar Astin : Actor, Singer

: Actor, Singer Chloe Kim : Olympic Gold Medalist

: Olympic Gold Medalist JoJo Siwa: Social Media Sensation & Recording Artist

Social Media Sensation & Recording Artist Yandel : Urban Music Legend

: Urban Music Legend Rodrygo : Real Madrid Soccer Player

: Real Madrid Soccer Player Christian Nodal : Mexican Singer/Songwriter

: Mexican Singer/Songwriter Natti Natasha : Global Singer/Songwriter

: Global Singer/Songwriter The Miz : WWE Superstar

: WWE Superstar Blessd : Colombian Reggaeton Artist

: Colombian Reggaeton Artist JP Saxe : Artist and Songwriter

: Artist and Songwriter Donovan Mitchell : NBA Player

: NBA Player Zach LaVine : NBA Player

: NBA Player Jennie Finch: Olympic Gold Medalist

Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Watley : Olympic Gold Medalist

: Olympic Gold Medalist Félix Hernández : MLB All-Star

: MLB All-Star Bret Boone : MLB All-Star

: MLB All-Star Mike Cameron : MLB All-Star

: MLB All-Star Adam Jones : MLB All-Star

: MLB All-Star Ryan Howard: MLB All-Star

