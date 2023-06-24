Elly De La Cruz Hits For Cycle!

Elly De La Cruz hits for the cycle in his 15th career MLB game - Image Credit: Cincinnati Reds/MLB

ELLY MANIA IN CINCY! Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati’s No. 1 overall prospect, sparked the sports world last night by hitting for the cycle in the Reds 11-10 victory over the Braves at Great American Ball Park.

¡El CICLO para Elly De La Cruz! pic.twitter.com/12i7Y8VKex — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 24, 2023

The 21-year-old, of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic, became the seventh Reds player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and first since Eric Davis, who completed the feat in 1989.

“I can’t really put it into words right now,” De La Cruz said through an interpreter during an on-the-field postgame interview. “I’m happy and excited. It is fortunate Eric Davis is one of the legends of this game and in Cincinnati too. Sure enough he let me wear that jersey No. 44, and to be the [first] one since him to do that is incredible.”

Also, De La Cruz is now the youngest MLB player to hit for the cycle since César Cedeño in 1972 — only seven players have done so before the age of 22.

I’d say that’s pretty impressive for a rookie who has 15 career games played under his belt. In that small sample size, De La Cruz is slashing .361/.418/.656 with an 1.074 OPS – three HR, 10 RBI and seven stolen bases.

Elly De La Cruz running (for his cycle) is art. pic.twitter.com/3PcH6Vul1s — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 24, 2023

Along the way, the high-flying shortstop, who stands at 6’5”/200 lbs, has put the Reds back on the map — winning 12 consecutive games, which is tied for the third longest win streak in franchise history. Overall, Cincinnati is currently 41-35 on the season, first in the National League Central division by 1.5 games.

Reds React To Elly Mania In Cincy!

“Elly De La Cruz will be the best baseball player in MLB in the future,” Reds second baseman Jonathan India said. “He could even be it right now. That kid is something special and he’s going to do a lot in this game. He’s a humble kid, that’s what’s so special about him. He’s a great teammate and he’s a winner.

India added: “You get that mixture of talent and competitiveness, it’s a scary sight for the league.”

Elly De La Cruz stays with it for the catch! (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/05GQRcLcE4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 23, 2023

“Elly did it all tonight, there’s no question about it,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said. “He showed off what he’s capable of doing in a big game.”

Reds first baseman Joey Votto: “I told Acuña Jr. that he’s my favorite major league player. And I tell you what, with each game Elly is giving him a run for that crown.”

“I’ve never seen anything remotely close to this… He is not from this world.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

