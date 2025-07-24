MLB Network to exclusively air the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this Sunday, July 27, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Image Credit: MLB

Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds, Tom Verducci, Bob Costas, Brian Kenny and Jon Morosi anchor MLB Network’s two-day coverage; MLB Network Hall of Fame Special: Ichiro Suzuki to debut this Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m. ET

With more than 50 Hall of Fame members expected to attend, MLB Network will exclusively televise the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring 2025 members Dick Allen, Dave Parker, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner this Sunday, July 27, in Cooperstown, N.Y., at 1:30 p.m. ET. Host Greg Amsinger, 2018 Ford C. Frick Award winner Bob Costas, MLB Network reporter and Hall of Fame voter Jon Morosi, and Emmy Award-winning analysts Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci will anchor MLB Network’s coverage from Cooperstown beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Following the ceremony, Adnan Virk, Jake Peavy and Steve Phillips will co-host MLB Tonight. MLB Now hosted by Brian Kenny will recap Hall of Fame weekend on Monday, July 28, at 12 p.m. ET live from the Baseball Hall of Fame. MLB Network will begin its Sunday coverage with a new open narrated by Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., celebrating the legacy of the game’s greatest players. With Brian Kenny serving as the master of ceremonies, the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be simulcast on MLB.com, MLB.TV and available via the MLB app.

As part of the coverage, former teammates and peers will reflect on the Class of 2025 in new content, including:

MLB Network Hall of Fame Special: Ichiro — A new 30-minute conversation between Costas and Ichiro, chronicling his remarkable journey from Japan to Cooperstown as the first Japanese-born player inducted into the Hall of Fame airing Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m. ET;

Exclusive interviews with 2025 inductees Sabathia and Wagner, conducted by Costas;

An essay written and voiced by Verducci, reflecting on Suzuki’s legacy and highlighting several “first” inductees from countries beyond the United States;

Video tributes by fellow Hall of Famers preceding each inductee’s speech, featuring Derek Jeter on Sabathia, Craig Biggio on Wagner, Mike Schmidt on Allen, Edgar Martínez on Suzuki;

on Sabathia, on Wagner, on Allen, on Suzuki; Video tribute by former teammate and two-time All-Star Eric Davis on Parker.

MLB Network has exclusively televised the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony every year since its launch in 2009. In addition to MLB Network’s coverage, MLB.com will stream the Hall of Fame Awards Presentation this Saturday, July 26 at 3 p.m. ET at the Alice Busch Opera Theater in Cooperstown. Thomas Boswell will receive the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing and Tom Hamilton will receive the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence. The Awards Presentation will also feature a program celebrating the 1995 Cleveland American League pennant winners. MLB.com will also stream the Hall of Fame Parade of Legends this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Hall of Fame members will participate in the parade, which will originate on Lake Street and conclude at the front steps of the Museum on Main Street.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

