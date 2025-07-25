Juan Soto Celebrates Tying Babe Ruth’s Record – Juan Soto Celebra Empatar Récord de Babe Ruth

The man who laughs at everything is because he despises everything. The woman who laughs at everything is because she knows she has beautiful teeth… Enrique Jardiel Porcela.

The worst day spent is the one during which you haven’t laughed… Nicolás Chamfort.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A Day to Remember: Exactly the day after tomorrow, Sunday, when we induct Billy Wagner, one of the greatest in saves, into the Hall of Fame, it will be 65 years since The Sporting News journalist Jerome Holtzman announced that he had invented the Rule to reward those heroes of the final outs.

The first winners of the annual trophy for the specialty emerged 16 years later, in 1976; Liny McDaniel of the Cardinals and Cuban Mike Fornieles of the Red Sox.

However, the first save in history remained unknown from 1871 until 1960, when it was discovered that on May 20 of that year in the 19th century, Harry Wright of the Boston Red Stockings had saved the game opened by Al Spalding against the Philadelphia Athletics.

-o-o-o-

Lucky is the man who laughs at himself, for he will never lack something to amuse himself with… Habit Bourguiba.

It’s best to laugh without waiting to be happy, lest death surprise us without having laughed… Jean de la Bruyere.

-o-o-o-

Juan Soto said yesterday in San Francisco, where the Mets were playing: “I’m still celebrating, and I think I’ll celebrate all my life.” He was referring to the numbers he tied with Babe Ruth, which remained unmatched for 105 years: In his first 100 games with the Mets, the Dominican hit 24 home runs, stole 12 bases, and received 79 walks. Only Juan and the Babe…

** Gentlemen, beware! Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito complained to the commissioner: “I’m tired of hearing from angry sports bettors”:. Extremely dangerous!!…

-o-o-o-

Anyone who makes us laugh is a comedian. Anyone who makes us think and then laugh is a humorist… George Burns.

Man is distinguished from all other creatures because he possesses the faculty of laughter… Joseph Addison.

Thanks to life for giving me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you access it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Juan Soto Celebra Empatar Récord de Babe Ruth

El hombre que se ríe de todo es porque lo desprecia todo. La mujer que se ríe de todo, es porque sabe que tiene una dentadura bonita… Enrique Jardiel Porcela.

El día peor empleado, es aquel durante el cual no te has reído… Nicolás Chamfort.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes para recordar: Exactamente pasado mañana domingo, cuando elevaremos al Hall de la Fama a Billy Wagner, uno de los mejores en juegos salvados, hará 65 años del anuncio hecho por el periodista de The Sporting News, Jerome Holtzman, de que había inventado la Regla para premiar a esos héroes de los outs finales.

Los primeros ganadores del trofeo anual para la especialidad, surgieron 16 años después, en el 1976; Liny McDaniel, de los Cardenales, y el cubano Mike Fornieles, de los Medias Rojas.

sin embargo, el primer juego salvado de la historia, permaneció desconocido desde 1871 hasta 1960, cuando se encontró que el 20 de mayo de aquel año del Siglo XIX, Harry Wright, de los Boston Red Stockings, había rescatado ala acción abierta por Al Spalding frente a los Philadelphia Athletics

-o-o-o-

Afortunado el hombre que se ríe de sí mismo, porque nunca le faltará motivo de diversión… Habit Bourguiba.

Conviene reír sin esperar a ser dichoso, no sea que nos sorprenda la muerte sin haber reído… Jean de la Bruyere.

-o-o-o-

Juan Soto decía ayer en San Francisco, donde jugaban los Mets: “Todavía estoy celebrando, y creo celebraré toda mi vida”. Se refería a los números que le empató a Babe Ruth y que permanecieron inalcanzables durante 105 años: En sus primeros 100 juegos con los Mets, el quisqueyano disparó 24 jonrones, robó 12 bases y recibió 79 bases por bolas. Solo Juan y el Babe…

** ¡Alarma Caballeros!: El pitcher de los Medias Rojas, Lucas Giolito, denunció ante el comisionado: I’m tired of hearing from angry sports bettors (estoy cansado de escuchar de apostadores deportivos molestos). ¡¡Peligrosísimo!!…

-o-o-o-

Quien nos hace reír es un comediante. Quien nos hace pensar y luego reír es un humorista… George Burns.

El hombre se distingue de todas las demás criaturas, porque posee la facultad de reír... Joseph Addison.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

