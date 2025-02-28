More Than Gervonta At Barclays

This Is Boxing: The stage is set for Saturday night's PBC mega-fight card at the Barclays Center - Image Credit: Esther Lin/PBC

BROOKLYN, NY — Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach are the center of attention at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Saturday night as the main event for Davis’ WBA lightweight championship. In a venue where Davis has established a box office record, the 12-round bout will be streamed and televised on Amazon Prime PPV and on PPV.com.

Significance is for Davis, a 27-year old superstar who draws attention. He has become a pay-per-view attraction under the PBC banner, opponents seek his attention and why not? Davis is always in discussion of the mega fight. He is constantly asked about eventually meeting Shakur Stevenson, the WBA champion and rival.

But a fight of that magnitude is all about talk for any number of reasons, logistics of course of alphabet soup sanctioning organizations. Davis is with the PBC and Stevenson has a multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing, also a young superstar. Though the two tangling in the ring is in that category of mega fight boxing fans demand and the sport needs.

Matchroom and the PBC rarely work together and rivals of sorts when it pertains to the ugly business side of boxing politics with different networks and stable of fighters under their respective promotional banners. Regardless, Davis and Stevenson have a friendly rivalry from their amateur days and close proximity to boxing gyms. Davis hails from Baltimore, Maryland and Roach from Washington D.C.

So the PBC, once a constant with Showtime Boxing (CBS Paramount) that ceased operations last year, and with a limited number of events knows how significant Davis is to their banner. The fight has WBA super featherweight champion Roach moving up in weight Roach as the expected underdog. Davis of course is the heavy favorite and said months back that two or three more fights will be the end of his career.

Difficult to believe Davis will only fight until the end of next year, basically he revised his words three times and took it from there, contradicting the previous statement made months back. But this is boxing and who are we supposed to believe?

And when Davis (30-0, 28 KO’s) is highlighting a boxing card, other fighters want attention, opportunity, and the nice allotment of purse money. Because Davis is a draw and receives media attention, they look to fight and be on the same podium as main event or undercard attractions.

No difference Saturday evening in Brooklyn, the Barclays venue for previous and successful PBC events. With Davis highlighting, other young superstars that are a part of boxing today want to share the spotlight.

WBA Super Lightweight World Champion José “Rayo” Valenzuela and hard-hitting top contender Gary Antuanne Russell will duel in the co-main event. WBC Super Lightweight World Champion Alberto Puello (Dominican Republic, 23-0, 10 KOs) and top-rated mandatory challenger Sandor Martín ( Barcelona, Spain, 42-3- 15 KOs) will meet in a pay-per-view attraction. Rising star Yoenis Téllez (Santiago, Cuba, 9-0 7 KOs) and former unified world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams (29-4-17 KOs) will also trade fists in a 10-round super welterweight bout.

The opportunity fighting under Davis showed on the Barclays Center podium was obvious Thursday afternoon at the final press conference before the Saturday card.

“Winning the title has brought me more motivation and discipline,” commented Valenzuela (Los Mochis, Mexico 14-2,0, 9 KOs) the title came with a split decision over Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in August. “I think I‘ve matured a lot getting this belt. I’ve gone back and worked harder than ever to show I’m here to stay.”

“I believe I have a lot of different styles in me. I can fight inside or outside or in the midrange. This fight specifically, I’d like to do a little of both. Mix it up and fight on the inside, midrange and the outside, move forward. He comes forward, so why not give the fans an action-packed fight and steal the night?”

Said Russell who lost a split decision to Puello last June for the WBC interim title “It’s a championship fight. That’s motivation enough. That should be something for both of us to make sure we’re on our A-game. I’m coming off a loss, so yeah, I got a chip on my shoulder that makes me want to be in the ring even more.”

Though a fight with implications. And Russell is determined to regain a championship in Brooklyn, the Barclays Center has been home and share of many PBC championship fights including Danny Garcia and the welterweight championship.

“The message? Simple,” said Puello. “I’m among the best fighters in the 140 lb division. I’m going to defeat Sandor Martin and go after every champion in the division. Bring them on. Anybody, and I’m ready to face them.”

Martin, though, is determined to become a fixture again in the division. Noted for losing a controversial 10-round split decision to WBO 140-pound champion Teofimo Lopez, December 2022 at Madison Square Garden, Martin a southpaw is coming off two straight KO’s.

“The last time I fought in New York, I only had three weeks to prepare for the fight,” he said about being the unheralded fighter that came to dethrone Lopez. “This time I have had more than six months. I’m here in the prime of my career. We have a very different idea of the result of the fight. I wish the best for them, and I hope they stay in good form because I’m in the best form of my life.”

Tellez is aware this is the toughest test of his young career. With nine fights he has compiled a 77 percent knockout ratio and he intends to keep his streak going in Brooklyn.

“Yes, this will be my most difficult fight in my short pro career so far,” he said.

“This is a combination of really hard work ethic, and a dream come true. I came to this country with only one objective in mind: to make Cuba proud and I feel like I’m doing that, right here in New York City.”

