Many Support the Young Homosexual – Muchos Apoyan al Joven Homosexual

God doesn’t give us life… He only lends it to us for a few years… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the city or town you are writing from. Thank you.

I have received 114 messages about the case of Julio César Piñate, the teenager whose homosexuality caused his father, Francisco Piñate, of Valencia, Venezuela, to throw him out on the street. Ninety-two are asking for prison time for Francisco, and 22 say they would have done the same. This one, from Héctor Marcano, of Adelaide, Australia, is one of those emails:

“Your column of June 24, about Julio César Piñate’s letter, is, in my opinion, the best you have ever written. It is a life lesson. A thousand blessings to Julio César and to you.”

Dear friend Héctor: Thank you very much on behalf of Julio César and myself.

Mauricio Labori, from Pampatar, asks: “Where can I find information about the game saved by Mitch Williams, without throwing a pitch?”

Dear friend Riccio: Try the internet: MLB, game saved without throwing one pitch.

Rogelio Casadiego, from Edmonton, Canada, asks: “Why did you publish that the first baseball game was played on June 19, 1846, at Elysian Field in New Jersey, and I found some information stating that it was on April 25, 1823, in Manhattan?”

Dear friend Yeyo: When I mention the 1846 game, I insist that it was “the first under the Rules written by Alexander Cartwright.” Before that, a lot of baseball was played with improvised Rules for each game.

And before 1823, certain European games were called base ball. Because, since November 21, 1620, when the Mayflower docked on what is now the eastern shores of the United States, batting, fielding, and bases have been run here, because the 10 Protestant pilgrims, fleeing religious persecution in Europe, imitated their games, cricket and rounders.

Thank you for reading this with such attention and enthusiasm. And yes, the history of baseball is fascinating.

Thank you for life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Muchos Apoyan al Joven Homosexual

Papa Dios no nos da la vida… Solo nos la presta durante unos años… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

He recibido 114 mensajes acerca del caso de Julio César Piñate, el adolescente, a quien por ser homosexual, su padre, Francisco Piñate, de Valencia, Venezuela, lo echó a la calle. Noventa y dos piden hasta presidio para Francisco, y 22 dicen que habrían hecho lo mismo que él. Este, de Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, es uno de esos correos:

“Tu columna del 24 de Junio, sobre la carta de Julio César Piñate, es en mi opinión, la mejor que jamás hayas escrito. Es una lección de vida. Vayan mil bendiciones para Julio César y para ti”.

Amigo Héctor: Muchas gracias en nombre de Julio César y de parte mía.

Mauricio Labori, de Pampatar, pregunta: “¿Dónde puedo encontrar información sobre el juego salvado por Mitch Williams, sin hacer ni un lanzamiento?”

Amigo Riccio: Trata en la Internet con: MLB, juego salvado sin tirar una para home.

Rogelio Casadiego, de Edmonton, Canadá, pregunta: “¿Por qué Ud. publica que el primer juego de beisbol fue realizado el 19 de junio de 1846, en el Elysian Field de New Jersey, y ahora encuentro una publicación afirmando que fue el 25 de abril de 1823, en Manhattan?”

Amigo Yeyo: Cuando cito al juego de 1846, insisto en que fue “el primero bajo las Reglas escritas por Alexander Cartwright”. Antes se jugó mucho beisbol con Reglas improvisadas para cada encuentro.

Y antes de 1823, llamaron base ball a ciertos juegos europeos. Porque, desde el 21 de noviembre de 1620, cuando atracó el buque Mayflower en lo que hoy son costas orientales de Estados Unidos, se ha bateado y fildeado, y se han corrido las bases aquí, porque los 10 peregrinos protestantes, que huían de las persecuciones por religiones en Europa, imitaban así a sus juegos, cricket y rounders.

Te agradezco que me hayas leído con tanta atención y entusiasmo. Y sí, la historia del beisbol es apasionante.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

