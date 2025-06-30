Athletics’ Gio Urshela Still Giving Back To The Community In The Bronx

Image Credit: MLB

BRONX, NY — Athletics’ infielder Gio Urshela still gives back to the community in the Bronx, despite not being a member of the Yankees for the past four seasons. He is a President of the board of the Cristian Rivera Foundation and was connected with them through Yankees’ Special Assistant Ray Negrón.

Urshela, 33, is a 10-year MLB veteran and has also played for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic and in the Colombian Winter League.

Moreover, he joined the Yankees in 2019 and that’s when he first contributed to the Cristian Rivera Foundation, which tries to cure childhood diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. DIPG is a fast-growing type of brain tumor that starts in the pons, a part of the brainstem that controls vital functions.

“I’m blessed to meet people like Ray and we’re doing everything we can to help the community,” Urshela said Sunday morning before the Yankees defeated the A’s by a final of 12-5 in the Bronx.

Negrón is a family friend of John Rivera, who started the foundation in 2012 when he unfortunately lost his son Cristian to the disease. Negrón has been honored for his efforts in the community and was a Hero Award winner in 2016.

“Gio has been a nonstop positive influence. He has been a true hero for the children that are suffering and parents that are worrying about their children,” Negrón said.

In 2022, Ursehla was traded from the Yankees to the Minnesota Twins after three seasons in New York. This benefited him since he helped donate and contribute his time to DIPG patient Maria Kuenster who lives in Minnesota. Urshela met Kuenster at an annual gala while he was still on the Yankees.

He then continued to stay in touch with her as he moved teams to the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, and now A’s.

Kuenster is part of what Rivera calls, “The One Percent Club,” which is for patients who have survived with the disease for at least five years.

This is one of many fond memories Urshela has had in his time in New York. He looked back from the visiting side of the A’s on the time with the Yankees and smiled about it when asked by Latino Sports.

Urshela had a breakout season in 2019 with 21 home runs, 74 RBI, and an OPS of .889 in 442 at-bats. He played spectacular defense at the hot corner and helped lead the Bronx Bombers to the ALCS.

“It’s always good to be back here,” he said. “I have a lot of great memories in this city. I’m really happy to be back.”

