NBA announces schedule for 2025-26 regular season

NEW YORK, NY — The NBA released its complete game schedule and broadcast and streaming schedules for Disney (ABC/ESPN/ESPN Radio), NBCUniversal (NBC/Peacock) and Amazon (Prime Video) for the 2025-26 regular season. As part of the NBA Schedule Release presented by Ticketmaster, the day-by-day and team-by-team schedules are attached and available at NBA.com/schedule. Fans can purchase tickets to games at NBATickets.com.

2025-26 NBA SCHEDULE BY DAY (PDF)

2025-26 NBA SCHEDULE BY TEAM (PDF)

2025-26 NBA SCHEDULE BY TEAM, CALENDAR (PDF)

Through the NBA’s partnership renewal with Disney and new agreements with NBCUniversal and Amazon, the 2025-26 schedule of national games will generally feature Mondays on Peacock, Tuesdays on NBC/Peacock, Wednesdays on ESPN/ESPN App, Thursdays on Prime Video, Fridays on Prime Video and ESPN/ESPN App, Saturdays on Prime Video in the afternoon and ABC/ESPN App at night, and Sundays on ABC/ESPN App in the afternoon and NBC/Peacock at night. Every national game will be available on broadly distributed streaming services – the ESPN App for all ABC/ESPN games, Peacock for all NBCUniversal games and Prime Video for all Amazon games.

This season, the NBA will launch a new digital feature to make watching live games easier than ever. Through the NBA App, NBA.com, team platforms and league partner sites, fans will be seamlessly guided to live game streams. More details will be shared ahead of the season.

As previously announced, the 80th NBA regular season will tip off with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock as the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder hosts the Houston Rockets (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET).

The regular season will conclude on Sunday, April 12, 2026, with all 30 teams in action, highlighted by an ESPN doubleheader that will be determined at a later date.

The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament 2026, which determines the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference, will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Tuesday, April 14, Wednesday, April 15 and Friday, April 17. Disney, NBCUniversal and Prime Video will each provide extensive game coverage during the NBA Playoffs 2026, which will start on Saturday, April 18. ABC will televise the NBA Finals 2026 presented by YouTube TV.

The regular-season schedule includes defined dates and opponents for 80 of each team’s 82 games. The two unassigned games for each team, to be played from Tuesday, Dec. 9 – Monday, Dec. 15, will be determined based on the results of Group Play games in the Emirates NBA Cup 2025. The Group Play schedule, which comprises 60 games that will be played on “Cup Nights” from Friday, Oct. 31 – Friday, Nov. 28, was announced on Aug. 13. After Group Play, Prime Video will stream the Knockout Rounds, which consist of single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Dec. 9 – Wednesday, Dec. 10), Semifinals (Saturday, Dec. 13) and Championship (Tuesday, Dec. 16).

Below is an overview of the game schedules for Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon, along with additional highlights for the 2025-26 season. NBA TV’s game schedule and programming will be announced at a later date.

DISNEY

• Opening Week on ESPN/ESPN App: ESPN/ESPN App will present doubleheaders on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 23 – the second and third days of the regular season. In the first game on Oct. 22, the Cleveland Cavaliers – who went an Eastern Conference-leading 64-18 in 2024-25 – will visit the New York Knicks, an Eastern Conference finalist last season (7 p.m. ET). The second game will showcase the regular-season debuts of the top two picks in the NBA Draft 2025 as No. 1 Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks host No. 2 Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m. ET). ESPN’s Oct. 23 doubleheader will open with an NBA Finals 2025 rematch between the Thunder and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis (7:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Warriors hosting the Denver Nuggets (10 p.m. ET).

• Christmas Day on ABC/ESPN/ESPN App: The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25) for the 18th consecutive year, with each matchup available on ABC/ESPN/ESPN App. The NBA on Christmas Day will tip off with Cavaliers at Knicks (noon ET) and continue with Spurs at Thunder (2:30 p.m. ET), Mavericks at Warriors (5 p.m. ET), Rockets at Lakers (8 p.m. ET) and Minnesota Timberwolves at Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET).

• Wednesdays on ESPN/ESPN App: ESPN/ESPN App will present a Wednesday night doubleheader throughout the regular season. In addition, ESPN/ESPN App will air three Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play games the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 26, beginning with the Detroit Pistons visiting the Boston Celtics (5 p.m. ET). The second game will be a Western Conference Finals 2025 rematch between the Emirates NBA Cup 2024 runner-up Thunder and the Timberwolves in Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m. ET). The tripleheader will conclude with the Warriors hosting the Rockets in the teams’ first meeting since their seven-game playoff series in the First Round last season (10 p.m. ET).

• Additional Games on ESPN/ESPN App: In addition to the Wednesday night doubleheaders, ESPN/ESPN App will present select Friday night doubleheaders (beginning in January) and select Saturday night and Sunday afternoon games.

• NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC/ESPN App: The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series will return in January and continue into March. It will tip off with a tripleheader on Saturday, Jan. 24 as part of NBA Rivals Week: Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers (3 p.m. ET), Warriors at Timberwolves (5:30 p.m. ET) and Lakers at Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET). See below for more information about Rivals Week.

• NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC/ESPN App: Sunday afternoon games in February and March will comprise ABC’s longstanding NBA Sunday Showcase franchise. The season debut is set for Sunday, Feb. 8, when the Celtics host the Knicks in an Eastern Conference Semifinals 2025 rematch (12:30 p.m. ET).

• ESPN Radio: ESPN Radio will provide national audio coverage of the NBA all season long. Game broadcasts will include Rockets at Thunder on opening night, the two Semifinals and the Championship of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025, and Cavaliers at Knicks and Spurs at Thunder on Christmas Day.

NBCUNIVERSAL

• Opening Night on NBC/Peacock: In the first game of the NBA’s Oct. 21 opening-night doubleheader on NBC/Peacock, the Thunder will receive its championship rings and raise its first championship banner in Oklahoma City before hosting Houston in 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant’s debut with the Rockets (7:30 p.m. ET). Next, the Warriors will visit the Lakers as 21-time NBA All-Star LeBron James of Los Angeles starts his record-setting 23rd season (10 p.m. ET). Pregame coverage for the doubleheader will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day on NBC/Peacock: NBC Sports will feature four games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 19). Coverage will begin on Peacock with the Atlanta Hawks hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (1 p.m. ET). NBC/Peacock will present the next three games, starting with the Thunder visiting the Cavaliers in a matchup of last season’s two No. 1 playoff seeds (2:30 p.m. ET), and continuing with the Knicks hosting the Mavericks (5 p.m. ET) and the Celtics taking on the Pistons in Detroit (8 p.m. ET).

• Peacock NBA Monday: Peacock will stream up to three games on Monday nights throughout the regular season. Peacock NBA Monday will begin on Oct. 27 with a doubleheader that highlights four 2024-25 playoff teams as the Pistons host the Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET) and the Nuggets visit the Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET).

• Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC/Peacock: With Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, NBC/Peacock will present two games on Tuesday nights all season long. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game will be presented to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. All Tuesday games will be available on Peacock nationally. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will debut on Oct. 28 with the Knicks visiting the Bucks (8 p.m. ET) and the Warriors hosting the LA Clippers (8 p.m. PT). NBC/Peacock will also have two Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games on Tuesday, Nov. 25, when the 76ers host the Orlando Magic (8 p.m. ET) and the Clippers visit the Lakers (8 p.m. PT).

• Sunday Night Basketball on NBC/Peacock: Sunday Night Basketball will run in primetime on NBC/Peacock from February-April. The franchise will tip off with a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 1, when the Lakers visit the Knicks (7 p.m. ET) and the Nuggets host the Thunder in the teams’ first matchup since their seven-game series in the Western Conference Semifinals last season.

• Mexico City Game 2025 on Peacock: Peacock will stream the NBA Mexico City Game 2025 between the Mavericks and Pistons on Saturday, Nov. 1 (10 p.m. ET).

• NBA All-Star 2026 on NBC/Peacock: NBC/Peacock is the new home of NBA All-Star, beginning with this season’s events from Friday, Feb 13 – Sunday, Feb. 15 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., home of the Clippers. Peacock will stream the Castrol Rising Stars, while NBC/Peacock will present State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game.

PRIME VIDEO

• Friday Doubleheaders: Prime Video will feature Friday night doubleheaders throughout the regular season. The first night of the NBA on Prime will be a doubleheader on Friday, Oct. 24 during the first week of the season, with the Celtics visiting the Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Lakers hosting the Timberwolves (10 p.m. ET) in two rematches from the NBA Playoffs 2025. Prime Video’s regular-season game coverage will conclude on Friday, April 10 as the Cavaliers visit the Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Nuggets host the Thunder (10 p.m. ET).

• Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play: Prime Video will stream five consecutive Friday night doubleheaders of Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play games, beginning on Oct. 31 with the Celtics visiting the 76ers (7 p.m. ET) and the Memphis Grizzlies hosting the Lakers (9:30 p.m. ET). Its Group Play schedule will conclude the day after Thanksgiving with a Nov. 28 Black Friday doubleheader. Those two games will feature the first two in-season competition champions as the 2024 champion Bucks visit the Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET) and the 2023 champion Lakers host the Mavericks in the teams’ first matchup of the season (10 p.m. ET).

• Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Knockout Rounds: Prime Video will distribute all seven games in the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025. The Quarterfinals (Dec. 9-10) will be played in NBA team markets, and the Semifinals (Dec. 13) and Championship (Dec. 16) will take place in Las Vegas.

• Global Games: Prime Video will stream the NBA Berlin Game 2026 presented by Tissot on Thursday, Jan. 15 (2 p.m. ET) and the NBA London Game 2026 presented by Tissot on Sunday, Jan. 18 (noon ET), both between the Grizzlies and Magic.

• Thursday Doubleheaders: In addition to Friday night doubleheaders, Prime Video will distribute Thursday night doubleheaders from January-April. The first of those doubleheaders will take place on Jan. 15 after Prime Video’s presentation of the NBA Berlin Game 2026 presented by Tissot, with the Thunder visiting the Rockets (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Warriors hosting the Knicks (10 p.m. ET). The following Thursday (Jan. 22), Prime Video will stream Warriors at Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET) and Lakers at Clippers (10 p.m. ET) during NBA Rivals Week.

• Select Saturdays: Also from January-April, Prime Video will stream select Saturday afternoon games. In the last two of those games, 2025 NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will first visit two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on March 28 (3 p.m. ET) and then take on three-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets on April 4 in Denver (3 p.m. ET).

• SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament 2026: Prime Video is the exclusive home for all six games of the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament 2026.

ADDITIONAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

• NBA Rivals Week: Classic and budding rivalries between teams and players will take center stage for the fourth annual NBA Rivals Week from Tuesday, Jan. 20 – Saturday, Jan. 24. Rivalries will be the focus of 11 national games over five days, with doubleheaders on NBC, ESPN and Prime Video (two), and a tripleheader on ABC. The complete schedule for NBA Rivals Week is available here.

• Final Week of Regular Season: All 30 NBA teams will play on the third-to-last day (Friday, April 10) and the final day (Sunday, April 12) of the regular season, and no games have been scheduled for the second-to-last day (Saturday, April 11). On April 12, in an effort to maximize competitive fairness, the seven games between Eastern Conference teams will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the seven games between Western Conference teams and the one cross-conference game will start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

• NBA League Pass: Fans can unlock direct access to watch their favorite teams and players with NBA League Pass, which will continue to offer live, out-of-market games through NBA platforms (NBA.com and NBA App, available on mobile and connected devices), Prime Video and TV providers. For more information, visit NBA.com/leaguepass.

• EMEA Primetime: The regular season will feature 88 games that will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) through the league’s broadcast partners and NBA League Pass.

Press Release Courtesy of the National Basketball Association

