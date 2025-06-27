NBA BOUND: Koby Brea selected by Suns in second round of 2025 NBA Draft

Image Credit: Chet White/UK Athletics

NEW YORK, NY — Koby Brea is NBA bound.

Hearing his name called Thursday night at the Barclays Center in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dominican hooper out of Kentucky University was selected by Phoenix Suns with the 41st overall pick after a trade with the Golden State Warriors—11th in the second round, 41st overall.

Born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Washington Heights by both his parents—Stephan Brea and Mayra Villar—whom are originally from the Dominican Republic, Koby joins an exclusive club of Dominicans to be drafted into the NBA, including Chris Duarte (2021, 13th overall to Pacers), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015, 1st overall to Timberwolves), Al Horford (2007, 3rd overall to Hawks) and Tito Horford (1988, 39th overall to Bucks), among several others.

“I’m super happy for them to be able to experience this with me,” Brea said of his parents and loved ones in attendance moments after witnessing his dream come true Thursday evening in Brooklyn.

“Just knowing all the sacrifices they made for me, it paid off.”

Given the nickname “Fuego” from his mother, Brea averaged 11.6 points on a 47% shooting clip with rebounds across 46 games this past season at Kentucky.

Additionally, the six-seven guard listed at 215 pounds, shot 43.5% from three-point land, earning the label as one of the best shot makers from behind the arc in this year’s NBA Draft class.

Shortly after the conclusion of this year’s NBA Draft on Thursday, Brea posted a tweet on his X/Twitter account, stating, “Feel like I’m dreaming right now!!! Just thanking God and reflecting on everything it took to get here, beyond blessed and grateful. Can’t wait to get to Phoenix.”

