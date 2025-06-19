2025 NBA Draft Presented By State Farm Exclusively on ESPN Platforms June 25-26

Image Credit: NBA

Industry-leading NBA and College Basketball Voices to Provide Expert Analysis and Commentary

Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania Makes NBA Draft Debut for ESPN

ESPN platforms will combine to exclusively broadcast the two-night 2025 NBA Draft Presented by State Farm on Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It marks ESPN’s 23rd consecutive year broadcasting the NBA Draft. In May, the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery and thus have the number one selection in the event. Duke forward Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be this year’s top pick.

NBA Draft Night One

ABC and ESPN will both offer distinct presentations of the NBA Draft’s first round on June 25, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Kevin Negandhi will host ABC’scoverage with analysts Stephen A. Smith and two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers. Monica McNutt will serve as reporter. Marty Smith will be reporting from the Cooper Flagg watch party in Flagg’s hometown of Newport, Maine. Smith will appear on both ABC and ESPN during the first segment of the NBA Draft broadcast.

Malika Andrews will host ESPN’s coverage with analysts Jay Bilas, Kendrick Perkins and Andraya Carter on the main set. Additionally, Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania will contribute breaking news updates as he makes his NBA Draft debut with ESPN. Front Office Insider Bobby Marks and NBA Draft analyst and international expert Jonathan Givony will provide insight into each team’s approach and strategy for this year’s event.

Prior to its night one coverage, ESPN will broadcast NBA Today from Barclays from 3-4 pm and NBA Today: Draft Red Carpet Special Presented by ESPN BET Sportsbook from 5-6 p.m., both hosted by Christine Williamson. ESPN will also air its NBA Draft Special Presented by ESPN Bet Sportsbookon Tuesday, June 24, from 7-8 p.m.

NBA Draft Night Two

Malika Andrews will host both nights of ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage, including night two on June 26, at 8 p.m. Andrews will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Kendrick Perkins and Bob Myers and reporter Monica McNutt. Additionally, Shams Charania, Bobby Marks, Jonathan Givony and senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst will contribute to ESPN’s night two coverage.

ESPN Radio will provide national audio coverage of the two-night NBA Draft from the Barclays Center with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Alan Hahnwill host the NBA Draft with analysts P.J. Carlesimo, Seth Greenberg and Cory Alexander.

ESPN will present an NBA Draft live reaction show on its YouTube and Facebook platforms beginning at 7:50 p.m. on June 25. The show, in conjunction with Omaha Productions, will run through the first round of the event and feature Brian Windhorst and the “Numbers on the Board” team of Kenny Beacham, Pierre Andresen, Mike Heard and Darrick Miller.

ESPN.com is also providing in-depth coverage of the NBA Draft on its dedicated section. All of ESPN’s NBA Draft broadcast coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

Press Release Courtesy of ESPN

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports