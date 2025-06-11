Mavericks and Pistons to play regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 1

Image Credit: NBA

MEXICO CITY — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zignia Live today announced that The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons playing a regular-season game hosted by Zignia Live at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The matchup will mark the league’s 34th game in Mexico since 1992 – more than any country outside of the U.S. and Canada – and coincide with traditional “Día de Muertos” (Day of the Dead) celebrations locally for the second consecutive year. The “Dia de Muertos” theme will be showcased through a variety of in-arena activations during the game, including a specially themed basketball court and several fan engagement initiatives.

The Mavericks, who will be playing their eighth game in Mexico, currently feature 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. The Pistons, who will be making their third appearance in Mexico, completed one of the largest year-over-year turnarounds in NBA history last season and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016. They are led by 2025 NBA All-Star and All-NBA Third Team member Cade Cunningham and a young core of standouts that include Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart.

The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 will air live in Mexico, across Latin America and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. In addition to the game, the league and its partners will conduct NBA Cares community outreach initiatives, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA youth and coach basketball development programming, and interactive fan activities that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City.

The game and surrounding events will be supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Emirates, Jordan Brand, Michelob Ultra, PlayStation and Tissot.

Fans can register their interest in tickets and receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale that will take place on Wednesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 10 by visiting www.nbamexicocitygame.mx. Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 11. Special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences and hospitality will be available for purchase at https://nbaexperiences.com/nba-mexico-city-game-2025.

The 2025 NBA Finals, a best-of-seven series between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, are airing live in Mexico on ESPN, Disney+ and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App. Fans in Mexico can find more information about the NBA at NBA.com/Mexico, by downloading the NBA App and by following the league on Facebook (@nbamexico), Instagram (@nbamex), Threads (@nbamex), TikTok (@nbamex), WhatsApp Channels (NBA Mexico), X (@nbamex) and YouTube (NBA México). They can also purchase official NBA merchandise at the NBA Stores in Mexico City, online at NBATienda.comand at the Arena CDMX on game night.

Press Release Courtesy of the National Basketball Association

