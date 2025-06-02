2025 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2025 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV will begin with Game 1 on June 5, 2025 with ABC as the exclusive broadcaster.

• Game 1: Pacers at Thunder (Thu. June 5, 8:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 2: Pacers at Thunder (Sun. June 8, 8 ET, ABC)

• Game 3: Thunder at Pacers (Wed. June 11, 8:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 4: Thunder at Pacers (Fri. June 13, 8:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 5: Pacers at Thunder (Mon. June 16, 8:30 ET, ABC)*

• Game 6: Thunder at Pacers (Thu. June 19, 8:30 ET, ABC)*

• Game 7: Pacers at Thunder (Sun, June 22, 8 ET on ABC)*

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports