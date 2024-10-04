New York, New York: October Baseball for Mets and Yankees

There ain't nothing better than October Baseball in New York when both teams are in reach for a World Series title - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — If Pete Alonso does not hit the 9th inning opposite home run Thursday night in Milwaukee off a Devin Williams changeup, perhaps the Mets are not in Philadelphia for Game 1 of the NLDS. Then again, you can question how Alonso got hold of that pitch that went to the opposite field.

You can question why Williams did not throw a fastball, his repertoire pitch that made him a premiere closer for the Brewers. Alonso too, mired in a home run slump and struggling has not been effective hitting the fastball. All of this doesn’t matter because the Mets have gone beyond expectations but always believed since mid-June they would be here.

And it has been quite a ride, 11-games under .500 in mid-May. Now they have momentum, last of the NL wild card teams and a step closer to meeting either the Dodgers or Padres in the NLCS. They haven’t been here since that World Series year of 2015 in losing to the Royals.

Brandon Nimmo said two weeks ago to the fans at Citi Field this will continue. The Mets would return and play October playoff baseball in Queens, certainly there were doubts. But no more doubts because the Mets have momentum, almost magical what they have accomplished this week clinching a playoff spot in Atlanta and returning to Milwaukee.

They were not supposed to eliminate the Brewers, they did. According to the experts, the Mets were not good enough to provide playoff baseball this year, supposedly they were building towards a postseason next year and many more after. They have exceeded expectations.

David Stearns, Director of Baseball Operations in his first year also hired a rookie manager Carlos Mendoza who came across town from the Yankees, previously bench coach for Aaron Boone.

Mendoza pushed the right buttons. Regardless of what they said, he managed the bullpen to perfection, if not there is no talk about Mets-Phillies. This is baseball and as crazy as it sounds, Brandon Nimmo and the Mets, a team that struggled often and with skeptics not on their side, said they would be playing more baseball in October.

They fooled this writer, often many times. They fooled me more after the Alonso home run, epic in Mets history. Then again the champion Amazin’ ‘69 Mets and ‘86 teams had that mojo or magic, among some of the other classic games and moments etched in their franchise history.

There have been many more Mets teams and moments, regardless this one has gone beyond expectations with different names in the lineup and on the mound who got them here.

I would be the first to admit another Subway World Series wasn’t possible, but the Yankees and Mets are both in their respective league division series at the same time since 2006. A Pete Alonso dramatic home run Thursday night, the Astros out of the Yankees’ way and it is possible.

The scene is set with New York baseball in October. Both teams have a chance to be in this World Series discussion. For the next week it’s about the Mets’ Francisco Lindor, Edwin Díaz, Alonso, Nimmo, Francisco Álvarez, and OMG José Iglesias who rejuvenated a Major League career in New York after spending numerous stints in Triple-A.

Heck, I am putting boxing on the sideline even with a light heavyweight unification fight next weekend. I won’t be focused and tuned in to WWE “Bad Blood” early Saturday evening, instead find me at the ballparks because Yankee Stadium and Citi Field will be the center of attention.

The Yankees, I knew were a clinch for the postseason with exception of their ups and downs that are part of a long 162-game season. They begin their ALDS best-of-five with the Kansas City Royals in the Bronx early Saturday evening, next step to their first World Series since 2009.

The Yankees, it’s about Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. It’s the Yankees ace on the mound, Gerrit Cole and a revamped bullpen that got their act together because Clay Holmes failed as the closer.

The Wild Card era of baseball and now the Mets, they failed the last time in 2022, but the format has shown anything is possible. Remember the momentum of last October, Rangers and Diamondbacks and wild card teams in the World Series. Basically, the Mets have the wild card momentum in October saying that anything is possible.

Pete Alonso's home run, as called by @Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/6JnB1GW2ma — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2024

And I listened to longtime Mets broadcaster Howie Rose do the radio call, his voice describing the emotions of that Alonso home run, a storybook finish. A wild card series in Milwaukee and possible storybook season for the Mets, a team looking like that team of destiny.

But the Yankees are also a team of destiny, though their recent postseason history has shown October has not been in their place. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are here in October, the Yankees who haven’t scored more than five runs in a postseason game since Game 1 of the 2020 ALDS (Tampa Bay Rays) need more from their lineup.

And this time the Astros and Orioles have cleared their path. The Guardians could be in their way and the best bullpen in baseball.

The Yankees face a Royals team that came on strong, AL wild card two-game series sweep over the Orioles and with a starting rotation fit for the postseason. The Royals will send Michael Wacha to the mound in Game 1 and Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA, 1-0 postseason) in the Bronx for Game 2. And potential AL Cy Young Award winner Seth Lugo awaits the Yankees when the series resumes Tuesday evening in Kansas City.

“I’ll take Aaron Judge against just about anyone in any day,” said manager Aaron Boone when asked about the AL Home run and RBI leader facing Royals starter Michael Wacha. Judge, though hitless in eight-at-bats against Lugo, (1-for-18) facing Wacha.

It’s the postseason matchups. It’s October, and yes anything is possible in what has become a wide open field and a team with momentum could raise the World Series trophy. The Mets after another come from behind win and in October have that momentum.

The Mets have as good a chance as the Yankees if they advance. After that, then perhaps we are talking more and again about a Subway World Series in a few weeks, the last one in 2000 when the names were different and a new century upon us.

“Great players, they come through in the clutch, right?” elated Mets owner Steve Cohen said about Alonso, a player who had been struggling in his walk-off year of a contract. “Just an incredible moment for him, for the team.”

A home run that could have secured Alonso to a lucrative contract and not his last at-bat as a homegrown player, his goal though like all the Mets is to continue this momentum.

The Phillies are in the Mets path, the first time these two division rivals will meet in the postseason. The Mets, though, are taking this step-by-step, and the Yankees are never in their discussion.

It’s taking care of business against the Phillies for the Mets, returning October postseason baseball to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. The Yankees have AL home field advantage for now and until the World Series.

It’s supposed to be like this in October, baseball and postseason in New York City with both teams. But, I ask: Who doesn’t want a Subway World Series? It is very possible but the momentum has to continue and the wild card teams seem to have the advantage over the division winner. The Yankees have had a lot of time to discuss strategy since their last Sunday season finale in the Bronx.

Hey, it’s a wide open field that remains. New York… New York. Postseason baseball and who would have envisioned the Mets being here in May?

“It’s a dream come true for him,” Mendoza said about Alonso, “And for all of us.”

And for the Yankees who always expect to be here on a quest for their 28th World Series championship.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor Latinosports.com – X (Twitter): @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

