What Will Be the Problem Within the Dodgers? – ¿Cuál Será el Problema Dentro de los Dodgers?

If you don’t want to suffer, don’t love… But if you don’t love, why do you want to live?… St. Augustine.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dodgers Change Rotation

After having announced Jack Flaherty, to open the first game of the division series against the Padres, today Saturday, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Sunday, the team president, Andrew Friedman, not the manager, Dave Roberts, announced yesterday that it would be the other way around.

Friedman explained that the decision of Yamamoto before Flaherty, is due to the fact that they will have the Japanese available, with five days of rest, for the possible fifth game, on October 11.

After remaining two months injured in the shoulder, Yamamoto reappeared very efficient, with a record of 3-1, 3.38, with 21 strikeouts in 16 innings.

That’s all well and good, but there seems to be problems between the president and the manager. Why wasn’t Roberts the one to announce the change of strategy?…Tomorrow is another day, we’ll see!

-o-o-o-

Vamos al Punto (On Point)

Leonte Landino, my friend of decades, a journalist dedicated to baseball, the great love of his life, invited me to the program, Vamos al Punto. And for two hours, he and his partner in the video, Gilberto González, fired dozens of questions at me.

I had a lot of fun. I enjoyed those 60 minutes, because those two guys are very entertaining. In addition, I have since, found out that they are watched by many thousands of people, since I have been contacted from six countries, all very impressed by the show.

If anyone hasn’t seen them, you can connect to them on the Internet, through Diamante23.com.

-o-o-o-

Death is so sure of its victory, that it gives us a lifetime advantage… Friedrich Nietzsche.

-o-o-o-

Winning Red Manager

The Cincinnati Reds have armed themselves with the best manager possible. None other than Terry Francona, who had taken a season off for health reasons.

Francona, 65, led the Red Sox to World Series wins in 2004 and 2007. At the helm of the Indians, from 2013 to 2023, he was three times Manager of the Year… Great going guys, great going!

The Power of October 2024

With Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton & Co., we can expect a tremendous display of power in this postseason.

-o-o-o-

The greatest glory is not to never fall, but to rise every time we fall… Confucius.

Life is a play with a very badly written last act… Truman Capote.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering through: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

¿Cuál Será el Problema Dentro de los Dodgers?

Si no quieres sufrir, no ames… Pero si no amas, ¿para qué quieres vivir?… San Agustín.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dodgers Cambian Rotación

Después de haber anunciado a Jack Flaherty, para abrir el primer juego de la serie divisional frente a los Padres, hoy sábado, y Yoshinobu Yamamoto el domingo, el presidente del equipo, Andrew Friedman, no el mánager, Dave Roberts, anunció ayer que sería al contrario.

Friedman explicó que la decisión de Yamamoto antes que Flaherty, obedece a que así tendrán al japonés disponible, con cinco días de descanso, para el posible quinto juego, el 11 de octubre.

Después de permanecer dos meses lesionado del hombro, Yamamoto reapareció muy eficiente, con récord de 3-1, 3.38, con 21 strikeout en 16 innings.

Todo eso está bien, pero parece haber problemas entre el presidente y el mánager. ¿Por qué no fue Roberts quien hiciera el anuncio del cambio de estrategia?… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-

Vamos al Punto

Leonte Landino, mi amigo de decenas de años, periodista dedicado al beisbol, el gran amor de su vida, me invitó al programa, Vamos al Punto. Y durante dos horas, él y su compañero en el video, Gilberto González, me dispararon docenas de preguntas.

Me divertí mucho. Disfruté esos 60 minutos, porque son muy amenos esos dos muchachos. Además, después he comprobado que son vistos por muchos millares de personas, ya que me han llamado de seis países, todos bien impresionados por el espectáculo.

Si alguien no los ha visto, pueden conectarlos por la Internet, a través de Diamante23.com.

-o-o-o-

La muerte está tan segura de su victoria, que nos da toda una vida de ventaja… Friedrich Nietzsche.

-o-o-o-

Mánager Ganador Rojo

Los Rojos de Cincinnati se han armado con el mejor mánager posible. Nada menos que Terry Francona, quien se había tomado un descanso de una temporada, por motivos de salud.

Francona, de 65 años, condujo a los Medias Rojas hasta ganar las Series Mundiales de 2004 y 2007. Al frente de los Indios, desde 2013 hasta 2023, fue tres veces El Mánager del Año… ¡Van bien muchachos, van bien!

El Poder de Octubre 2024

Con Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton and Company, podemos esperar tremenda exhibición de poder en esta postemporada.

-o-o-o-

La mayor gloria no es nunca caer, sino levantarnos cada vez que caemos… Confucius.

La vida es una obra de teatro con un último acto muy mal escrito… Truman Capote.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

