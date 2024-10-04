The New York Mets’ Wild Card Hero: Pete Alonso

On Thursday night in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series vs. Milwaukee, Pete Alonso became the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead HR in the ninth inning or later in a winner take all postseason game with his respective team trailing - Image Credit: MLB

On Thursday night, with just about everything on the line for Pete Alonso and the New York Mets, baseball poetry transpired in Milwaukee…

To set the October scene, their backs were against the wall in opposing territory at American Family Field, trailing 2-0 with two-outs to go until the Brewers could officially end New York’s season in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series (a win or go home game).

Francisco Lindor along with Brandon Nimmo on base, and Alonso coming up to the plate.

An impending free-agent Alonso, who had a rough 2024 offensive campaign for a slugger of his standards, especially in the clutch — with the Mets’ season lives in jeopardy. Additionally, in what could have potentially made for his final at-bat as a Met.

And what came of it? The biggest, and most memorable home run of his MLB career.

An 86 MPH 3-1 changeup from an elite Brewers closer in Devin Williams, who had allowed one home run all season before Thursday evening, and five since the start of 2023, to mark Alonso’s first extra-base hit in two weeks (September 19th), and get the Mets ahead, 3-2.

Completely flipping the script on his season on one swing to keep his team alive.

Baseball poetry at its finest.

“I’m just so happy I got to come through for the boys right there,” said Alonso on his Game 3 NL Wild Card three-run go-ahead home run, one of the biggest home runs in the Mets’ franchise history. “It’s such a great effort to get to this spot all year, and it’s such a special group of guys. We were in it until the end. Didn’t give away any pitches or any outs. I’m just so excited for this group.”

“We’ve come such a long way. I’m just happy to deliver for the boys.”

Starling Marte added a key insurance run to boost New York’s lead, 4-2, which was followed by left-hander David Peterson securing the save — his first in his five-year MLB career. With that, the Mets eliminated the Brewers and are now off to the National League Division Series for a date with the NL No. 2 seeded and NL East division champion, Philadelphia Phillies (beginning this Saturday, October 5 at Citizens Bank Park).

This marks the Mets’ sixth postseason series win dating back to 2000, and the franchise’s first since 2015 — a four-game NLCS sweep over the Chicago Cubs.

Mets react to Alonso’s Memorable Swing

“I was just in total disbelief. I was actually down here (in the Mets clubhouse), and I was watching on delay (TV) and all I heard was screaming. I knew something good happened, but I thought it was a double, not a home run. Just wild.” -Steve Cohen, CEO and owner of the Mets

How about that finish! Hollywood couldn’t write a better script . So proud of this team. Onward to Philly — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) October 4, 2024

“He’s someone who has given a tremendous amount to this franchise. To get a truly signature moment like that, that will go down in the history books. Mets fans will talk about that for generations. He deserves it and I’m glad he’s got it.” -David Stearns, Mets’ President of Baseball Operations and General Manager

“He can carry us deep into October, and we’re hoping this is the case. I’m proud of Pete because I know how much he wants it for this team, and for this organization. We just got to continue to believe.” -Mets manager Carlos Mendoza

Pete Alonso's home run, as called by @Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/6JnB1GW2ma — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2024

“It was amazing. It was at the perfect time. He deserved that. We deserve this. And I’m just so glad to be a part of this.” -José Quintana, who threw six-shutout innings in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card, with four hits allowed, one walk, and five strikeouts

“At the end of the day, if Pete does this in the postseason, he’s going to get paid. So you know, just let Pete do his thing. Like he said, ‘he’s one swing away from taking off.’ He’s been one of the best power hitters in the game. I’m just proud of him. He came in early and hit early outside (batting practice). He was ready for the moment.” -Francisco Lindor, who finished 2-3 with a double, and a walk in the NL Wild Card clinching win

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports