NFL and Roc Nation Launch 2025 Songs of the Season with New Music Across NFL Platforms

NEW YORK, NY — The National Football League and Roc Nation today announced the launch of 2025 Songs of the Season, a season-long initiative showcasing music from industry legends and breakout talent across genres via Roc Nation distribution. Throughout the 2025–2026 season, fans will experience new music integrated across NFL platforms and league broadcast partners including NFL Network, NFL+, @NFL social, in-game broadcasts, NFL stadiums, and club social channels. Songs of the Season continues to support the NFL’s Inspire Change platform, advancing social justice initiatives.

“Music is central to the way fans experience the NFL, and Songs of the Season is one way we bring that connection to life,” said Angela Ellis, vice president of original content & entertainment, NFL. “Together with Roc Nation, we’re celebrating artists who shape culture, giving players and fans a soundtrack that reflects the energy of the game.”

Leading this year’s playlist is Clipse, the legendary hip-hop duo of brothers Pusha T and Malice, and their explosive new single “Ace Trumpets” from the newest album Let God Sort Em Out.

Hailing from Virginia Beach, VA, Clipse carved out their place in music history with a trilogy of acclaimed albums – Lord Willin’, Hell Hath No Fury, and Til The Casket Drops – all executive produced by Pharrell Williams, who helped shape the duo’s vivid storytelling. Let God Sort Em Out marks their first studio release in over 15 years and will be followed by their first U.S. tour in nearly two decades.

The NFL Songs of the Season playlist, featuring Clipse’s “Ace Trumpets,” is available now on Apple Music and all major streaming platforms.

2025 Songs of the Season

1. Clipse

“Ace Trumpets”

2. Bootsy Collins, Barbie T, and Zillatron

“Barbie T & Me”

3. Dorothy

“Superhuman”

4. Flau’jae ft. Waka Flocka Flame

“Courtside”

5. HDBeenDope

“Percy Miller”

6. Hardrock

“Junkyard”

7. Clark D

“Locked In”

8. DJ Snake, J Balvin

“Noventa”

9. NicoTheOwl & Rhyan Besco

“Who Gon’ Tell ‘Em”

