Andres Borregales named New England Patriots’ starting kicker for 2025 season

Image Credit: Eric Canha/Imagn Images

TAMPA, FL — Andres Borregales, a rookie from the University of Miami, has officially been named the New England Patriots’ starting kicker for the 2025 NFL season. This announcement comes after a competitive training camp battle against veteran John Parker Romo. The Patriots, in a notable move, elected to waive Romo on August 26th, effectively handing the job to the young sixth-round draft pick.

Borregales was a highly regarded college kicker, leaving Miami as the all-time leading scorer for the Hurricanes with an 86% field goal percentage. He earned First-team All-ACC honors twice and was a three-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist.

The Patriots invested a sixth-round pick in Borregales, this suggests the team saw significant potential and was committed to developing him. During training camp, he caught the eyes of the coaching staff very early on. While preseason games showed some struggles for Borregales, particularly on longer attempts, reports indicated he was performing well and consistently during training camp practices and OTAs.

Borregales, born in Caracas, Venezuela is a source of pride for the Venezuelan community and proudly represents the Latino community every time he steps onto the field. Proud of his background, Borregales recognizes that his family’s journey of immigrating to the United States when he was a toddler in search of a better life shaped him into the person he is today.

