NFL Names Eight Finalists for 2024 NFL Latino Youth Honors

Procter & Gamble Joins NFL and Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Recognizing Trailblazing Youth Football Players from NFL Club Markets

NEW YORK — Nov. 20, 2024 — The National Football League, in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and presenting sponsor Procter & Gamble, announced the eight finalists for the second annual NFL Latino Youth Honors, which recognizes outstanding high school tackle and flag football athletes from around the country for their academic and athletic excellence. While the NFL and the HHF have highlighted impactful Latinos for many years, this program uniquely spotlights outstanding Latino youth football players. It celebrates high school seniors across NFL club markets who excel in the classroom and on the field. Thanks to Procter & Gamble’s commitment, all eight finalists will be awarded a grant that can be used toward college, with the male and female national winners each receiving $25,000 and the remaining six finalists each receiving $5,000. “We’re excited to once again work with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation for this year’s NFL Latino Youth Honors, highlighting the incredible achievements of Latino student-athletes whose stories will inspire future generations of fans and players alike,” said Marissa Solis, NFL Senior VP/Global Brand & Consumer Marketing. “With our new partner, Procter & Gamble, this initiative reflects our collective dedication to celebrating Latino excellence, empowering the next wave of football talent, and honoring the significant impact of Latino youth within the NFL and the broader community.” All 32 NFL teams were invited to select a male and female high school senior football player to represent their team for consideration in this year’s program. The selection criteria for the NFL Latino Youth Honors program includes: Being a Latino/Hispanic high school senior Participation in either flag or tackle football Residing in or near one of the 32 NFL team markets Maintaining good academic standing (minimum GPA of 3.0) Demonstrating a commitment to their community Verifiable football stats (season and career), with designation of flag or tackle This process led to the nomination of 59 outstanding student-athletes from all 32 NFL clubs. Many were honored during Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations hosted by their nominating teams. From this talented pool, a panel selected eight finalists, each representing one of the eight NFL divisions. “Procter & Gamble has a proud history of collaborating with the NFL to build initiatives that strengthen communities and connect with consumers,” said Janet Fletcher, Senior Director of Sports Marketing at P&G. “We are honored to be the presenting sponsor of NFL Latino Youth Honors this year, and alongside the NFL and HHF, we celebrate the incredible achievements of Latino youth football players in the classroom, on the field, and in their communities.” The eight finalists will each receive a grant toward college and will participate in special events during Super Bowl LIX Week in New Orleans. Activities will be designed to provide mentorship, guidance, and resources to pursue careers in professional sports, and all eight finalists will attend the Big Game. During that week, the male and female national winner will be announced at NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, the league’s primetime awards show, with the recipients receiving an invitation to HHF’s National Youth Awards ceremony later in 2025.

“Together with the NFL, we are excited to introduce this year’s NFL Latino Youth Honors nominees and finalists,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. “These young Latinos and Latinas are an impressive group of high-achieving student-athletes, representing diverse talents, backgrounds, and accomplishments. Their excellence as athletes, students, and leaders is something we are proud to recognize.”

This year’s eight NFL Latino Youth Honors finalists are ​​(click here for full bios):

AFC NORTH: Edson Pacheco, Painesville, OH, nominated by the Cleveland Browns Edson Pacheco joined the football program at Thomas W. Harvey High School in his sophomore year with little prior experience. Despite the challenges, his dedication and work ethic helped him evolve into a crucial member of the offensive line. Off the field, Edson’s leadership extends to the marching band, baseball team, and videography club. Academically, he shines with a 3.72 GPA, balancing excellence in all aspects of student life while honoring his Mexican heritage.

AFC SOUTH: Paola Cruz-Ramos, Crescent City, FL, nominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars Paola Cruz-Ramos is a celebrated flag football player and academic standout who was named Putnam County’s Flag Football Player of the Year. She also earned spots on the Jaguars All-Prep Team and the All-State Second Team. Paola, who boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and honor guard at Crescent City High. She has scored 11 touchdowns and made 23 interceptions, all while accumulating 82 hours of community service. She proudly carries her Mexican heritage into all that she does.

AFC EAST: Cecilia Beauchamp, Bronx, NY, nominated by the New York Jets Cecilia Beauchamp, affectionately known as “CeCe,” is a standout Puerto Rican student-athlete who excels in multiple sports, including flag football, basketball, and tennis. She has been the starting quarterback for her flag football team since her freshman year and ranks among the top five quarterbacks in New York City’s PSAL. CeCe maintains a 4.0 GPA and is class president at Bronx High School of Science, exemplifying excellence both on and off the field.

AFC WEST: Paula “Nicole” Cruz, Calexico, CA, nominated by the Los Angeles Chargers Paula “Nicole” Cruz, a talented wide receiver, pursued her passion for flag football at a young age and made the courageous decision to move from Mexicali, Mexico, to Calexico, California, to follow her dream. Now, as part of one of the top-ranked teams in the Imperial Valley, Nicole has more than 2,200 yards and 26 touchdowns to her name. Her journey earned her a spot on the U.S. National U17 Girls Flag Football Team and a college scholarship offer.

NFC NORTH: Mariano Talamantez, Racine, WI, nominated by the Green Bay Packers Mariano Talamantez is a senior at St. Catherine’s High School and an All-State Linebacker, two-time team captain and Metro Classic Defensive Player of the Year. Mariano’s leadership skills and community involvement reflect his strong character. Academically, he maintains a 3.72 GPA while inspiring his teammates and volunteering to support his community, all while taking pride in his Mexican heritage.

NFC SOUTH: Lucas Carranza, Charlotte, NC, nominated by the Carolina Panthers Lucas Carranza is a leader both on and off the field, serving as a standout center at Olympic High School. Known for his perfect record of never allowing a sack throughout his career, Lucas has helped his team accumulate over 4,000 all-purpose yards in 2023. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and gives back to his community as a Student Athletic Trainer, all while proudly representing his Salvadoran heritage.

NFC EAST: Joel Cordoba, Plainfield, NJ, nominated by the New York Giants Of Panamanian heritage, Joel Cordoba is a versatile two-way player who excels as a wide receiver and defensive back. At Plainfield High School, Joel recorded 1,234 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2023, earning Central Jersey’s 2-Way Player of the Year award. Off the field, he shines academically with a 3.6 GPA and has verbally committed to Kent State University.