The Hit-by-Pitch to Fry Wasn’t Intentional – No Fue Intencional el Pelotazo a Fry

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to Remember: Tomorrow, Saturday, marks 147 years since Boston Irish pitcher Tommy Bond won 40 games in the 1878 season, 4-1, over Providence. The great thing was that he had also won 40 the previous year. And even greater, the season was only 60 games.

** What Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal did, was visit his victim, David Fry, in the hospital. They talked for over an hour…

** Skubal threw a 99-mile fastball, the ball striking Fry, of the Cleveland team, in the face, causing fractures to his left cheekbone and nose. The doctors said he won’t be able to play until spring training…

** They also reported that the surgery was successful, so they expect Fry to be perfect…

** It doesn’t seem possible that Skubal intentionally threw that pitch to a hitter with a batting average of just .171 this season and .235 in his three years as a big leaguer. It appears to have been accidental…

** In reality, Skubal was horrified when Fry fell to the ground with his face covered in blood…

** Before yesterday’s games, there were eight teams in the postseason mix: the Blue Jays, Yankees, Mariners, Phillies, Brewers, Cubs, Dodgers, and Padres. Nine others were still in contention… Tomorrow is another day, we’ll see!…

** For the first time in 24 years, the Mariners finish at the top of the division. But they’ve won four division titles… You’re doing great, guys, doing great!…

** And their catcher, Cal Raleigh, hit his 59th and 60th home runs of the season in the title game…

** The Mariners are the only American League team that hasn’t appeared in a World Series; and one of only five in both leagues that haven’t won a Series. The others are the Brewers, Padres, Rockies, and Rays…

** Roki Sasaki (Dodgers), reappeared in relief, with a fastball in the 100 mph range and a pair of struck outs in two innings…

(En Español)

No Fue Intencional el Pelotazo a Fry

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes para Recordar: Mañana sábado, se cumplirán 147 años de cuando el lanzador irlandés, del equipo de Boston, Tommy Bond, llegó a 40 juegos ganados en la temporada de 1878, 4-1, sobre Providence. Lo grande fue que también había ganado 40 el año anterior. Y más grande aún, que la temporada era solo de 60 juegos.

** Lo que hizo el pitcher zurdo de los Tigres, Tarik Skubal, fue visitar a su víctima, David Fry, en el hospital. Conversaron durante más de una hora…

** Skubal tiró una recta a 99 millas, cuya pelota golpeó a Fry, del equipo de Cleveland, en la cara, causándole fracturas en el pómulo izquierdo y en la nariz. Los médicos dijeron que no podrá jugar hasta los entrenamientos…

** También informaron que la operación fue exitosa, por lo que esperan que Fry quede perfecto…

** No parece posible que Skubal le tirara intencionalmente ese lanzamiento a un bateador con promedio de apenas .171 en esta temporada y .235 en sus tres años de big leaguer. Parece haber sido accidental…

** En realidad, Skubal se vio horrorizado cuando Fry cayó a la tierra con la cara cubierta por la sangre…

** Hasta antes de los juegos de ayer, había ocho equipos metidos en la pachanga de la postemporada; Blue Jays, Yankees, Marineros, Phillies, Cerveceros, Cachorros, Dodgers y Padres. Otros nueve seguían en lucha… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

** Por primera vez en 24 años, los Marineros terminan al frente de la División. Pero han ganado cuatro títulos divisionales… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

** Y el catcher de ellos, Cal Raleigh, disparó en el juego del título sus jonrones 59 y 60 de la temporada…

** Los Marineros son el único equipo de la Liga Americana que no ha aparecido en una Serie Mundial; y uno de solo cinco de ambas Ligas que no han ganado una Serie. Los otros, Cerveceros, Padres, Rockies y Rays…

** Roki Sasaki (Dodgers), reapareció en relevo, con la recta en las 100 millas por hora y par de struck outs en dos innings…

