Yankees Knockin’ On Toronto’s Door For AL East Title

BRONX, NY — Last Tuesday, September 16th, the New York Yankees entered play five games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League East division lead.

And now, just over a week later, as October Baseball came knocking on the door quickly, it’s nearly all evened up at the top of the AL East between the Blue Jays and Yanks’ with four regular season games remaining, though Toronto owns the tiebreaker—winning eight of their 13 matchups vs. NYY in 2025.

Oh, and add in to the mix, the No. 1 seed in the AL still up for grabs, which goes along with home field advantage through the American League Championship Series.

What’s Ahead for Toronto and New York?

Blue Jays: 90-68 (One vs. Red Sox and Three vs. Rays)

Yankees: 90-68 (One vs. White Sox and Three vs. Orioles)

Coming out victorious in 14 of their last 21 games dating back to the start of the month while in that span, clinching a postseason berth, their 60th in franchise history and 15th since 2000, the Yankees were able to catch Toronto in the win-loss column, who have gone onto experience a 11-10 September.

“All across Major League Baseball, it’s been a crazy ten days-two weeks and I think we all expected it to be that way this final week,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone following Wednesday night’s 8-1 win over the White Sox in the Bronx. “But for us, it’s about handling our business. It really is.”

Handling the business at the plate in Wednesday’s victory was Yankee captain Aaron Judge, a co-favorite for the 2025 AL MVP along with Seattle’s Cal Raleigh, hitting his 50th and 51st home run of the 2025 regular season—a three-run homer in the second (392 feet, 106.9-MPH) and solo shot in the eighth (395 feet, 105.3-MPH).

The 33-year-old right-handed slugger, one of four players in MLB history to record four separate seasons of 50+ home runs, compiled three hits overall on the night with four RBI.

Just at the right time too with the postseason approaching next week and Judge only recording one HR with three RBI in his last eight games prior to Wednesday.

“If we just take care of what we do, we’ll be where we want to be,” Judge noted of the team’s mindset. “Our goal once we start the season is to win a World Series, get back there, but it starts by winning your division. So that’s our goal, just gotta keep it moving forward.”

