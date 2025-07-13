No Quit, No Doubt: Yankees’ Comeback Win Fuels Momentum Before All-Star Break

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The Bronx was electric last Thursday night as the New York Yankees pulled off a stunning comeback that added fuel to an already growing fire. Down early but never out, the Yanks stormed back in front of a packed house, capped off by a thrilling blast from Giancarlo Stanton that sent Yankee Stadium into a frenzy.

Joel Rodriguez of Latino Sports caught up with two key voices who made an impact in the comeback, Saturday morning while the Cubs and Yankees were an hour away from first pitch: J.C. Escarra and veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt, both of whom echoed the same sentiment this team is finding its stride at the perfect time.

“Once Jazz got the base hit and Stanton got the homer, we kept building up to it,” Escarra said, referring to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s clutch single that set the stage. “This team showed no quit and we believed in ourselves.”

That belief is becoming a pattern. Just days prior, the Yankees ended the Seattle series with a dramatic 6-5 walk-off win—an emotional jolt that seemed to awaken something in this squad. They carried that energy into a dominant Game 1 victory against the Cub Friday, setting the tone for what’s becoming a statement stretch before the All Star break.

Goldschmidt, who has steadily contributed leadership and timely at bats, described Thursday’s win in simple yet powerful terms: “It was awesome to be a part of, it was definitely special.”

There’s no denying the shift in momentum. After a frustrating stretch in June, the Yankees have begun July with resilience and fire. Their offense is clicking, the bullpen is locking in, and the energy inside the clubhouse feels different. This recent run of clutch performances is more than just a hot streak it’s a tone-setter.

“You can feel it in the dugout,” Escarra added. “We’re feeding off each other. Every inning, every at-bat, we’re in it.”

As the All-Star break looms, the Yankees are reminding fans and the league why they can’t be counted out. With players like Escarra stepping into bigger roles and leaders like Goldschmidt embracing the moment, New York is writing its midseason comeback story.

And if this week is any indication, the second half of the season might just be special.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports