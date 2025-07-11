MLB’s Most Popular Jerseys of the 2025 Season

Image Credit: Bill Menzel and Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

As the first half of the 2025 MLB season winds down and all eyes focus on All-Star Week in Atlanta, the lineup of most popular player jerseys in MLB reflects much of the Midsummer Classic lineup. And with players returning to wearing their respective Club uniforms in the All-Star Game, many of the most popular player jerseys will dot the Truist Park diamond live on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night, July 15.

After opening the season in the Tokyo Series with the league’s most popular jersey, hitting another 31 home runs (third-most in MLB) in the first half and returning to the mound, Shohei Ohtani’s worldwide popularity keeps soaring with his jersey atop the MLB-wide rankings again; since 2023, fans have purchased Ohtani’s Nike jerseys more than any other in the U.S., Japan and worldwide.

Ohtani’s enormous popularity was also reflected in All-Star voting, where he paced all National League players and ranked second across the Majors behind Aaron Judge, who has the second-most popular player jersey in the league.

Judge led all Major Leaguers in total All-Star votes, pacing the Majors in voting for a second consecutive season. The 33-year-old Yankees captain leads the Majors with a .356 batting average and ranks second with 34 home runs.

This list accounts for sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since Opening Day. Altogether, 2025 All-Stars make up 13 of the 20 most popular player jerseys, including Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (#11) who is pulling double-duty in front of the hometown All-Star crowd by participating in Monday night’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby and starting Tuesday night’s All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Five players also reached the top 20 rankings for the first time in their respective careers: Rafael Devers (#7), Jarren Duran (#12), Jung Hoo Lee (#17), Pete Crow-Armstrong (#18) and Tarik Skubal (#19).

Most Popular MLB Player Jerseys

Based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since Opening Day. Additional details provided by Latino Sports—Nine out of the 25 Most Popular MLB Jerseys are Players hailing from the Caribbean/Latin America or of Latin family heritage.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers Aaron Judge, New York Yankees Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers Francisco Lindor, New York Mets – Puerto Rico – 2016 AL & 2024 NL LatinoMVP Juan Soto, New York Mets – Dominican Republic – 2021 NL & 2024 AL LatinoMVP Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants – Dominican Republic Jose Altuve, Houston Astros – Venezuela – 2017 AL LatinoMVP Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres – Dominican Republic – 2020 NL LatinoMVP Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves – Venezuela – 2018 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year & 2023 NL LatinoMVP Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox – Mexican-American Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays – Dominican Republic (born in Canada) – 2021 AL LatinoMVP Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds – Dominican Republic – 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso, New York Mets Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

