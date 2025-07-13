Injured, Insignificant, and Straight to Cooperstown – Fracturas, Insignificante, y Directo a Cooperstown

Billy Wagner Wasn’t a Lefty; He Became One, Due to a Double Fracture

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The old saying goes: A left-handed pitcher who throws strikes, don’t trade him…

As evidenced by my Major League Baseball scorebook, the one I used back then, nearly 30 years ago on that Wednesday afternoon, when a pleasantly humid air swirled across Shea Stadium.

It was September 13, 1995, when the Astros were visiting the Mets for the second game of a series. A young, insignificant 24-year-old left-handed pitcher named Billy Wagner had arrived in Queens with the Houston team. Manager Terry Collins had sent him to the bullpen the day before, when he arrived in the major leagues, but he didn’t pitch that day.

Billy had been such a poor kid that he almost never ate three meals in one day.

That Lefty’s Debut

Wednesday was different from Tuesday. They were closing out the sixth inning, with two outs already, Houston leading by one run, when Jeff Kent singled, so he was on first base with the tying run, and Rico Brogna was batting.

Wagner was warming up for the first time in a major league bullpen, and in the middle of the season.

Collins, amidst the whistling and jeering, as visiting managers are always greeted in New York, left the dugout and walked leisurely toward the pitcher’s mound. Before arriving, he raised his left arm, signaling for Billy to come pitch.

Jeff Bagwell played first base, and Craig Biggio played second. Now, the two of them are waiting for Wagner in Cooperstown. They are three baseball immortals.

Billy was short, and his face looked more like that of a spoiled brat than a major league player.

The Poor Boy Accomplishes the Mission

Wagner forced Kent to hit a comfortable fly ball to center field, so he closed out the inning, beginning the journey from Appalachians, Virginia, to Cooperstown, New York, which had seemed improbable.

That trip was improbable because Wagner, the first left-handed reliever inducted into the Hall of Fame, was right-handed. As a right-handed player, he played football and baseball. And he remained right-handed in everything except baseball.

Wagner Suffered a Double Fracture

One afternoon, seven-year-old Billy was playing football, and in a fall, another boy named Chip landed on his right arm, causing a double fracture.

He underwent successful surgery, but he couldn’t throw the ball with his normal arm, forcing him to train to do it with his left. Billy has always done everything else right-handed. He writes with his right hand, handles cutlery right-handed, and kicks a soccer ball with his right foot.

Billy Wagner is also the first person elected to Cooperstown who played baseball on the opposite side of his original right-handed status.

Left-handed pitcher who throws strikes, don’t change him…

Wagner, a left-hander, struck out 1,196 batters and issued only 300 walks in 16 seasons. That is, for every walk, he managed to strike out about four batters.

In addition to the Astros, he also pitched for the Phillies, Mets, Red Sox, and Braves.

Pitchers With Most Saves in MLB

Billy is one of only eight relievers to have saved 400 or more games. (* those in the HOF): *Mariano Rivera, 652; *Trevor Hoffman, 601; *Lee Smith, 478; Kenley Hansen, 462; Francisco Rodríguez, 437; John Franco, 424; *Billy Wagner, 422; Cray Kimbrel, 417.

Five others in Cooperstown with fewer than 400 saves: Dennis Eckersley (390), Rollie Fingers (341), Rich (Goose) Gossage (310), Bruce Sutter (300), Hoyt Wilhelm (228).

In addition, Billy Wagner won 47 games, lost 40, and posted a 2.31 ERA. He was a seven-time All-Star. He earned $92,883,000 in his career.

Divorced Parents and Hunger

His parents divorced when he was five years old, so he, his mother, his little sister, and he ended up living with their grandparents, who were just as poor. Billy says he often went to school hungry.

With Wagner, that makes nine relievers in Cooperstown.

-o-o-o-

Next Week: The mighty CC Sabathia will now shine in the Hall of Fame.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

Fracturado, Insignificante, y Directo a Cooperstown

Billy Wagner No Era Zurdo; Se Convirtió, Por Una Doble Fractura

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Dice la vieja conseja: Pitcher zurdo que tire strikes, no lo cambies…

Como lo demuestra mi libro de anotaciones de las Grandes Ligas, el que yo usaba entonces, hace cerca de 30 años de aquella tarde de miércoles, cuando se batía un agradable aire húmedo a lo largo y lo ancho de Shea Stadium.

Era el 13 de septiembre de 1995, cuando los Astros visitaban a los Mets, para el segundo juego de una serie. Con el equipo de Houston había llegado a Queens un insignificante jovencito, lanzador zurdo, de 24 años, llamado Billy Wagner, a quien el mánager, Terry Collins, mandó al bullpen desde el día anterior, cuando llegó a Grandes Ligas, pero en esa fecha no lanzó.

Había sido Billy un niño tan pobre, que casi nunca comió tres veces en un día.

El Debut de Aquel Zurdito

El miércoles la cosa fue diferente al martes. Cerraban el sexto inning, ya con dos outs, Houston ganando por un carrera, cuando Jeff Kent conectó sencillo, por eso estaba en primera base con la carrera del empate, y bateaba Rico Brogna.

Wagner calentaba por primera vez en un bullpen de Grandes Ligas, y en plena temporada.

Collins, entre pitos y rechiflas, como saludan siempre en Nueva York a los mánagers visitantes, salió del dugout y caminó con toda parsimonia hacia la lomita de lanzar. Antes de llegar, levantó su brazo izquierdo, o sea, la orden de que viniera Billy a lanzar.

En primera base jugaba Jeff Bagwell y Craig Biggio en segunda. Ahora, ellos dos esperan a Wagner en Cooperstown. Son tres inmortales del beisbol.

Billy era de baja estatura, y su carita parecía más la de un muchachito malcríado, que la de un jugador de Grandes Ligas.

El Muchacho Pobre Cumple la Misión

Wagner obligó a Kent a elevar fly cómodo para el center fielder, por lo que cerró el inning, iniciando el recorrido desde Appalachians, Virginia, hasta Cooperstown, New York, el cual había parecido improbable.

Era improbable ese viaje, porque Wagner, el primer relevista zurdo elevado al Hall de la Fama, era derecho. Como derecho jugaba al fútbol americano y al beisbol. Y siguió siendo derecho para todo, menos como pelotero.

Wagner Sufrió Una Doble Fractura

Una tarde, el niño Billy, de siete años de edad, jugaba fútbol americano, y en una caída, otro muchachito, llamado Chip, terminó sobre su brazo derecho, causándole doble fractura.

Lo operaron con éxito, pero no podía tirar la pelota con su brazo de siempre, lo que le obligó a entrenarse, para hacerlo con el izquierdo. Todo lo demás lo ha hecho Billy siempre a lo derecho. Escribe con la mano derecha, maneja los cubiertos a lo derecho y patea con el pie derecho el balón de soccer.

Billy Wagner también es el primero elegido para Cooperstown, que jugó beisbol del lado opuesto a su original condición de derecho.

Pitcher zurdo que tire strikes, no lo cambies...

Wagner, a lo zurdo, dejó strikeouts a mil 196 bateadores; y apenas concedió 300 bases por bolas, en 16 temporadas. O sea, que por cada base por bolas, logró pasar por las armas a cerca de cuatro bateadores.

Además de los Astros, también lanzó para Phillies, Mets, Medias Rojas y Bravos.

Mejores en Salvados de Grandes Ligas

Billy es uno de apenas ocho relevistas que han salvado 400 o más juegos. (* los del HOF): *Mariano Rivera , 652; *Trevor Hoffman, 601; *Lee Smith, 478; Kenley Hansen, 462; Francisco Rodríguez, 437; John Franco, 424; *Billy Wagner, 422; Cray Kimbrel, 417.

Otros cinco en Cooperstown con menos de 400 salvados: Dennis Eckersley (390), Rollie Fingers (341), Rich (Goose) Gossage (310), Bruce Sutter (300), Hoyt Wilhelm (228).

Además, Billy Wagner ganó 47 juegos, perdió 40 y dejó efectividad de 2.31. Formó parte de siete Juegos de Estrellas. Y en toda su carrera cobró 92 millones 883 mil dólares.

Padres Divorciados y Hambre

Sus padres se divorciaron cuando él estaba en sus cinco años de edad, por lo que su madre, su hermanita y él, terminaron viviendo con los abuelos, que eran tan pobres como ellos. Billy cuenta que muchas veces fue a la escuela con hambre.

Con Wagner, son nueve relevistas en Cooperstown.

-o-o-o-

La Próxima Semana: El imponente CC Sabathia, ahora brillará en el Salón de la Fama.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene