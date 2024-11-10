November Baseball in New York with “Titanes del Caribe: La Revancha”

Image Credit: Henry Ordosgoitia (Henry O.)/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — On Sunday afternoon, the 10th of November, the two-most winningest franchises in the history of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic (LIDOM) — Los Tigres del Licey and Las Águilas Cibaeñas — traveling from the D.R. to the Big Apple for the second consecutive year, faced off in “Titanes del Caribe: La Revancha” (Titans of the Caribbean: The Rematch), at Citi Field.

A rematch that was just known to live up to the billing, featuring emotion-filled baseball from both dugouts, along with passionate fans jumping and roaring in support of their favorite team.

On top of that, the biggest baseball rivalry in all of the Dominican Republic, combining for 46 LIDOM Championships, as the Tigres, defending LIDOM champions, have captured 24 titles, the most, with their first coming in 1951, which was the inaugural year of the Dominican Winter League, while the Águilas have secured 22, the second-most, with their first arriving the next season in 1952.

“There are thousands of people here today just like me who don’t have the chance and money to travel to the Dominican to watch their favorite team play, so this is an opportunity for us to see them in person,” said an Águilas fan as she attended with her loved ones.

A Tigres fan, who was present for Titanes del Caribe at Citi Field last year and on Sunday, stated, “When I came last year, and same as this year, the games felt like we were back home in the Dominican Republic…

Yeah, the weather is different but the intensity and feel on every pitch with fans cheering, blowing horns, and banging drums, puts this environment along the same lines as a World Cup game and what we saw in past World Baseball Classics.”

The Atmosphere at Citi Field

Highlighted by a vibrant crowd of approximately 30,795, Sunday’s contest in Queens ranging between 45-55 degrees, marked the third-largest attendance for a game in LIDOM history — trailing two Titanes del Caribe games played at Citi Field last year on Saturday, November 11th (33,131) and Sunday, November 12th (32,526).

“I’m happy to see that the fans enjoyed it,” said one of baseball’s greats in Águilas manager Yadier Molina following the 3-2 win, capped off by a walk-off single from 23-year-old Bladimir Restituyo. “Tremendous play by both teams. It was a new experience for me, one that I will always carry with me.”

Behind The Name: Titanes del Caribe

The one-of-a-kind rivalry was billed ‘Titanes del Caribe,’ (Titans of the Caribbean), in honor of Osvaldo “Ozzie” Virgil, the first-ever Dominican-born player to appear in Major League Baseball (debuting in September of 1956 with the New York Giants).

Postgame Concert

Those who attended “Titanes del Caribe: La Revancha” on Sunday were not just treated to a baseball game but also to a special postgame concert with a stage set up behind second base for well-known Dominican musicians and Latin performers — including Arcángel, Toño Rosario, Ala Jaza, Wason Brazobán, and several others.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports